Predicting Detroit Lions' Initial 2025 Practice Squad
Training camp has arrived for the Detroit Lions. The rookies reported to the team's Allen Park practice facility Wednesday, while the veterans will do the same Saturday.
It means it's time to play armchair GM and predict what the Lions will look like in 2025.
To start, here is Detroit Lions On SI's projection of who will make up the team's 16-man practice squad to open the season.
QB Kyle Allen: Allen should be viewed as a legitimate threat to third-year pro Hendon Hooker for the No. 2 quarterback job. The well-traveled Allen, who's primarily been a backup in his career, has had stops in Carolina, Washington, Houston, Buffalo and most recently, Pittsburgh.
I believe that Allen will give Hooker a run for his money in training camp. Yet, I ultimately believe that Hooker will emerge as the backup to Lions starting signal-caller Jared Goff.
RB Anthony Tyus III: Tyus, a local product who played at Portage Northern High School, spent his collegiate career at Northwestern (2021-2023) and Ohio (2024). In his lone season at Ohio, he rushed for 1,215 yards and nine touchdowns.
The 6-foot-1, 226-pounder is a powerful runner, and impressed this spring. With a strong showing in training camp, he should be in line for a spot on Detroit's season-opening practice squad.
WR Tom Kennedy: Kennedy, who has become a Lions fan favorite, has consistently made strong impressions during training camp and the preseason. I don't believe he'll crack Detroit's season-opening 53-man roster out of camp. However, I believe he'll do enough this summer to earn a spot on the team's practice squad.
WR Ronnie Bell: Bell, a University of Michigan product, has suited up for 26 total games the last two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, and has also returned 10 punts in his career.
After being released in January, Bell inked a futures contract with the Lions. Subsequently, with a strong training camp performance, he figures to be in line for a spot on the team's season-opening practice squad.
TE Shane Zylstra: Zylstra has been a part of the Lions organization, whether as a practice squad player or a member of the active roster, each of the past four seasons. He also provides special teams value. In fact, he recorded a career-high 194 snaps on special teams last season.
I believe it's going to be a highly competitive battle between Zylstra and Kenny Yeboah for the final spot in Detroit's tight ends room. However, because Brad Holmes & Co. signed Yeboah early on this offseason, I believe the former N.Y. Jet has the upper hand in this competition.
OL Kayode Awosika: Awosika, an interior lineman who's played in 36 games for Detroit the last three seasons, will receive serious consideration for a spot on the Lions’ season-opening active roster. However, I believe he will get beaten out by the likes of Dan Skipper and Giovanni Manu, and begin the 2025 campaign on Detroit's practice squad.
CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver: Thomas-Oliver spent the majority of the 2024 campaign without an NFL team. He was a late-season addition to Detroit's practice squad, though, and was signed to a futures contract at season's end.
I expect Khalil Dorsey to beat out the journeyman corner for a spot on the Lions’ season-opening roster. Yet, I believe Detroit will still carry Thomas-Oliver as a member of its practice squad to open the season.
S Loren Strickland: Strickland played in seven games for the Lions last season. Consequently, I believe he'll have an outside shot at making the season-opening roster of Dan Campbell's squad. And I believe he'll find a way onto the team's practice squad.
OT Mason Miller: Miller, a North Dakota State product, was the first announced undrafted free agent to sign with the Lions following this past April's draft.
One of Miller's biggest strengths is his versatility. In addition to making 29 starts at right tackle his last three seasons with the Bison, he added 12 starts at left guard in 2023. Additionally, in the weeks leading up to the draft, he worked out at all five offensive line positions. His ability to play at multiple spots along the O-line should be appealing to Detroit, and allow him to claim a spot on the team's practice squad.
DT Brodric Martin: After suffering a knee injury in last year's preseason finale, Martin appeared in just two games and logged only 28 defensive snaps. In his two NFL seasons, the Western Kentucky product has played in just five games, plus has totaled a meager four tackles.
Heading into his third season, Detroit general manager Brad Holmes expects the 25-year-old to be more consistent.
“When he came (back) from his injury, he brought flashes, but, you know, he had some low points as well,” Holmes said of Martin. “We need to see more of the consistency of the flashes, and he just needs to be a consistent player. And he knows that. We’ve had transparent conversations, and so he knows that he needs to be a consistent player. He’s got all the ability, he’s got all the physical tools to be a consistent player.”
The Lions are still confident that Martin will make something of himself at the NFL level. To me, it means that Holmes & Co. will at least leave a spot open for him on the practice squad to start the season.
Other players:
EDGE Isaac Ukwu
DL Myles Adams
EDGE Keith Cooper Jr.
LB Anthony Pittman
LB DaRon Gilbert
OT Colby Sorsdal