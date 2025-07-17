Door Is Wide Open for Tate Ratledge to Sign Rookie Contract
The Detroit Lions rookies reported to training camp on Wednesday, and a major development has impacted the status of a member of the 2025 draft class.
Lions second-round pick Tate Ratledge remains unsigned as of Thursday morning, along with 29 of the NFL's 32 second-round picks. However, a new development has emerged regarding the group of players that are unsigned.
On Wednesday, the San Francisco 49ers signed second-round pick Alfred Collins. Their 43rd overall selection signed a four-year, $10.3 million deal. The deal comes with 88 percent of the contract guaranteed, which equates to over $9 million.
According to ESPN, Collins' signing is "expected to trigger multiple second-round signings."
As a result, the door is open for the Lions and the Georgia product to agree to terms to ensure he is a participant in training camp.
The two first two picks to sign, Cleveland's Carson Schwesinger and Houston's Jayden Higgins, both received fully guaranteed deals which was previously not the norm for second-round picks.
Per OverTheCap, Ratledge's rookie contract is expected to be worth $7,658,372 over four years.
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tre Harris was the first second-round pick to formally hold out, as he did not report to the team's camp on the report date.
Ratledge was the 57th overall pick of this year's draft out of Georgia, as the team traded up three spots to acquire him.
Ratledge's ultimate decision impacts the Lions' plans for their interior offensive line, as they are forced to replace two starters in that area due to offseason departures. The team will need a new center with Frank Ragnow retiring, while Kevin Zeitler signing with the Tennessee Titans opens a spot at right guard.
Incumbent starting left guard Graham Glasgow is the favorite to replace Glasgow, but Ratledge had been cross-training at center during the offseason workouts and is expected to be in the mix to compete for the job.