Predicting When Lions Will Lose First Game This Season
The Detroit Lions are expected to open the 2025 campaign strong, with games against NFC North divisional foes Green Bay and Chicago in the first two weeks.
Detroit will be tested in both of those matchups, especially against Jordan Love and the Packers in Week 1 at Lambeau Field. Yet, the Lions have a solid shot to start the season 2-0.
With that said, reality should set in come Week 3, when Dan Campbell’s squad travels to Baltimore to square off with Lamar Jackson and the two-time reigning AFC North champion Ravens on Monday Night Football.
History, personnel matchups and recent trends suggest Detroit’s first loss of the season will come in Baltimore.
The Lions have been unable to solve the Ravens for nearly two decades, losing their last five contests against the AFC North squad.
That streak includes a demoralizing 38-6 defeat in 2023, when Lamar Jackson completely dismantled Detroit’s defense with both his arm and his legs.
Jackson, the 2023 NFL MVP, has been named first-team All-Pro in consecutive seasons, and continues to thrive as the league’s most dynamic dual-threat quarterback.
For a Lions defense that has consistently struggled to keep mobile passers in check, this matchup is a nightmare.
Despite Detroit’s progress in the trenches, the defensive front has had issues finishing sacks against quarterbacks who can extend plays (i.e. Jackson).
Even with Aidan Hutchinson being one of the NFL’s most prolific EDGE rushers, Jackson’s elusiveness should neutralize much of Detroit’s pass-rush.
He thrives at creating explosive plays when forced outside the pocket, and the Lions have historically been susceptible to coverage breakdowns when plays extend beyond their scheme.
Along with Jackson, the Ravens’ rushing attack features All-Pro running back Derrick Henry. Henry, a Pro Bowler for a third straight season in 2024, had a monstrous debut campaign in Baltimore. He rushed for 1,921 yards – the second-most rushing yards on the season – and a league-high 16 touchdowns.
Now on the opposite side of the ball, Detroit signal-caller Jared Goff will face one of the league’s most disciplined and opportunistic defenses.
Baltimore’s secondary, equipped with the likes of first-team All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey, second-year corner Nate Wiggins and Pro Bowl safety Kyle Hamilton, is one of the deepest in the league entering the ‘25 campaign. This talented defensive backfield should pose a significant challenge to Goff and the Lions’ passing game.
Additionally, Baltimore’s physical brand of football could disrupt Detroit’s offensive rhythm.
Detroit leans heavily on establishing a balanced offensive attack with running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. While that’s the case, the Ravens’ stout run defense has a chance to limit the productivity of the aforementioned backfield tandem.
If the Ravens succeed in making the Lions one-dimensional, Goff will be forced to throw into a defense designed to force turnovers.
Finally, the stage itself favors Jackson & Co. Playing on Monday night in a hostile environment like M&T Bank Stadium is one of the toughest challenges in the NFL, and the Ravens were 6-2 at home a season ago.
For a Lions team with Super Bowl aspirations, this contest will serve as a reminder that beating elite AFC powers requires more than just grit; it also requires near perfection.
Detroit should open the year 2-0. However, I’m predicting Baltimore, with its opportunistic defense and two-headed monster of Jackson and Henry on offense, to hand the Lions their first loss of the upcoming season.