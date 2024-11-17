Predictions: Jaguars-Lions
In Detroit, the Lions are expected to continue their hot streak by rolling the Jacksonville Jaguars. On paper, there are very little if any indications as to how the Lions could fall at the hands of their AFC South foe.
Jacksonville has the talent on the edge with Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen, but Detroit will be fully operational on the offensive line. The Jaguars do have talent at the skill positions, but quarterback Mac Jones delivered a less-than-inspiring performance in his first start in the absence of Trevor Lawrence.
Because the Lions have yet to show they're capable of falling victim to trap games, I'm siding with the Lions in emphatic fashion. Detroit rolls at home once again.
Lions 42, Jaguars 14
The Lions continued their hot streak with a victory over the Houston Texans last weekend, thanks to a game-winning field goal by Jake Bates.
This weekend, the Lions will square off against the 2-8 Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field.
Make no mistake about it: the Jaguars are not good. They've been without QB Trevor Lawrence for much of the season, and quite frankly, not much else has gone right for them. While they've played a handful of close games, they have nothing to show for it.
For the Lions, QB Jared Goff should bounce back from a poor performance in which he threw five interceptions. Likewise, look for RBs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs to continue their strong run game. Depending on how the Lions' offense performs, I'll be waiting to see if we get another look at Lions' backup QB Hendon Hooker, too.
I don't expect this to be a trap game for Detroit. In fact, I think it'll be the opposite... pure domination for the Lions. I anticipate that they'll win easily, moving to 9-1 on the year.
Lions 35, Jaguars 7
On Sunday, the Lions, which own the NFC's best record at 8-1, will look to extend their franchise-best winning streak to eight games. Meanwhile, the Jaguars, which are tied with the N.Y. Giants for the worst record in the NFL, will look to avoid suffering their second four-game losing streak of the 2024 campaign.
That will certainly be easier said than done for Jacksonville, which will be without its franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence for the Week 11 affair.
On top of that, EDGE rusher Za'Darius Smith will be suiting up for Detroit for the first time.
I don't believe the Lions will have any trouble against the Jaguars. I expect Goff to bounce back from his five-interception outing against Houston, plus Smith & Co. to wreak havoc against Jacksonville backup quarterback Mac Jones.
Detroit avoids the potential "trap game," and prevails easily in this Week 11 matchup.
Lions 34, Jaguars 17
The Lions are seeking to rebound from a subpar performance in the first half against the Texans.
Detroit's offensive line did not play to the high standards set by the unit itself. With left tackle Taylor Decker returning to the lineup, it can be expected the Lions will be able to run the football effectively and protect Jared Goff much better.
Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery should each have productive afternoons, as the duo has been stellar playing at home this season.
Dan Campbell and his confident roster will not overlook a Jaguars team that just held the Minnesota Vikings to 12 points.
Playing in front of the home crowd at Ford Field will give the team momentum and make life difficult for the 2-8 Jaguars.
Lions 31, Jaguars 20