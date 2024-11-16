All Lions

Lions Elevate James Mitchell, Sign LB to Active Roster

Lions announce Week 11 roster moves.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82).
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82). / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions announced a pair of roster moves ahead of their Week 11 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Prior to the game, the Lions chose to elevate tight end James Mitchell from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

Also, linebacker Ezekiel Turner was signed to the active roster from the practice squad.

It will be the season debut for Mitchell, a 2022 fifth-round pick, after he was released at the end of training camp and returned on the practice squad. He is elevated with the team in need of depth, as Sam LaPorta was ruled out.

With the talented Iowa product sidelined with a shoulder injury, the Lions will rely on Mitchell as well as Brock Wright and Shane Zylstra to play bigger roles.

Through the first two seasons of Mitchell's career, he has totaled 13 catches for 141 yards and one touchdown. Lions passing game coordinator and tight ends coach Tanner Engstrand explained that Mitchell has displayed growth during his opportunities against Detroit's defense while playing on the scout team.

"He's done a really nice job. Last week in practice, we go back and we watched the tape of the show team offense against the defense," Engstrand said, via the team's social media channel. "We're just running a traditional duo play, and he's in there, he's working his footwork, he's getting a great fit, he's driving these guys off the ball. So you're seeing that development, which gives us confidence that, 'Hey, he's got to play this week?' No problem. Next guy up. Here we go James, we've got confidence in you to go ahead and get the job done. It's gonna be nice to see him play."

