Will Lions Adjust Practice Strategy Due to Mounting Injuries?

Despite not yet reaching the halfway point of the 2021 season, the Detroit Lions have placed 14 members of the roster on the injured reserve list this season.

The latest to be placed on IR was cornerback and kick returner Corey Ballentine, who was successfully claimed by Detroit off waivers following his release from the New York Jets.

With the sheer number of injuries that have contributed to Detroit's 0-5 start to the season, head coach Dan Campbell was asked at his Friday media session if he was reevaluating practice habits and routines to reduce the frequency of injuries.

“We look at everything. As much as you can, we’ve looked at," Campbell told reporters on Friday. "Preseason you look at, you look at the spring. I kind of feel like a lot of this is where spring starts and there’s a reduction there that I think kind of sets things in motion one way or another a little bit. But, we look at everything."

Campbell explained further that he has paid close to the numbers, and nothing has stuck out to him to explain the rash of injuries that has stricken his roster.

"We try to be smart by the numbers. I mean, we track everything here and I pay attention to the numbers, but we’re constantly looking to see if it’s something we’re doing or something we can do better," Campbell said. "Right now, there’s nothing that just stares at you and says that we’re doing something wrong, but we’ll look at all of it.”