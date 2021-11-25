Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    PFT Writer Calls for NFL to Encourage Sheila Ford Hamp to Sell Detroit Lions

    An audience watching the Detroit Lions cannot be impressed by Thanksgiving Day Classic performance.
    Well, at least others are observing what Lions fans are subjected to each and every week. 

    It was not all that bad for Detroit in Week 12, as Jared Goff found new wideout Josh Reynolds for a 39-yard touchdown reception early in the game. 

    Unfortunately, when one watches Lions' football for too long, the ills of the roster and coaching staff quickly start to emerge. 

    After an embarrassing second quarter drive that saw Detroit's offense move backwards 20 yards due to penalties, the managing editor of Pro Football Talk took to social media to share his opinion of the Detroit Lions. 

    "I think the NFL should lean on Sheila Ford Hamp to sell the Lions. It's not fair to Lions fans that her family has run the franchise into the ground for 60 years," writer Michael David Smith commented. "One thing the league could do is tell her she's got a year to sell the team or Detroit is losing Thanksgiving."

    Despite being booed by supporters earlier this year, Detroit's new principal owner has vowed to change the culture and is looking to head coach Dan Campbell to lead the way during the rebuild. 

    So while calls for ownership to sell the team will continue, it is the hope of supporters that one day the team won't look so embarrassing as often as they do when playing in a nationally televised game. 

