Pros and Cons of Lions Re-Signing Za'Darius Smith
As the new league year approaches the end of its first official week, former Detroit Lions defensive end Za'Darius Smith remains a free agent.
The Lions released Smith prior to the start of free agency, as doing so allowed them to avoid paying the $2 million roster bonus he was owed. Smith would've cost around $11 million against the cap had he remained with the team under his current contract.
However, the team could look to reunite with the defender on a new contract if they so desire. To this point, Detroit's lone move to address its pass-rush need was re-signing Marcus Davenport to a one-year contract.
Because the team still has that need, could it work out a new deal for Smith to return to Motown?
Smith was the solution the Lions added last season when Hutchinson went down, and he proved to be serviceable down the stretch. After being acquired at the trade deadline, Smith notched four sacks in eight regular season games for the Lions to end the year.
Overall, the 2024 campaign was a productive one for the veteran. Between his time in Cleveland and Detroit, he totaled 35 tackles, nine tackles for loss and nine sacks in 17 games played.
Smith voiced his desire to pursue a championship upon being acquired last season, and Detroit has the roster to give him a chance to do so once again in 2025. If the two sides found common ground on a new deal, it could benefit both as the team gears up for what it hopes to be a deep playoff run.
If he were to return, he'd be the current top option to work opposite Hutchinson, which would be a pairing that fans were not treated to last season as Hutchinson's season-ending injury prompted the move to acquire Smith.
The veteran was able to generate pressures at an acceptable rate, as he had 40 in nine games including the Divisional Round game against Washington. He owned a pass-rush win rate of 21.5 percent, which was third on the team behind Hutchinson and Davenport, who played in just two games due to injury.
While there are positives to a potential reunion, there are also questions about whether he could continue to be productive. He'll be 33 next season and age is traditionally a factor. Additionally, the Lions have already brought back Davenport.
Because he's been so productive throughout his career, another team could offer him a better contract than what the Lions are willing to pay.
If Smith is interested in a reunion, at the very least it will bring more competition to the room. He could compete for snaps even if the team brings in a top prospect in this year's draft. Competition has been a core fundamental of how the Lions have built their roster, and Smith would bring that for certain.
However, the veteran may seek out a different opportunity after his Lions' tenure seemingly came to an end earlier this offseason.