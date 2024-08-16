Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for WR Darius Slayton
The Detroit Lions, with two weeks' worth of training camp practices down, are still trying to find their No. 3 receiver.
Once Josh Reynolds departed the organization this offseason, the Lions found themselves with a hole in their receivers room. And, it became even bigger after second-year wideout Antoine Green was placed on Detroit's reserve/injured list this week.
Sure, the Lions have had multiple unheralded receivers produce solid showings in camp up to this point (i.e. Daurice Fountain and Kaden Davis). Plus, the organization is equipped with veteran pass-catchers Donovan Peoples-Jones and Kalif Raymond. However, none of them has firmly grabbed a hold of the No. 3 receiver job thus far.
It begs the question: Should the Lions go outside the organization to address the position?
If Brad Holmes & Co. do, New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton would be a solid target. Slayton could be on the trading block, too, as he enters the final year of his contract with the Giants.
Bleacher Report's Ryan Fowler, in fact, listed the veteran wideout as the “one player” N.Y. should put on the trade block this preseason.
Slayton, a fifth-round pick of New York in 2019, has accumulated 220 receptions, 3,324 yards and 19 touchdowns in 76 career games with the Giants. Additionally, a season ago, he hauled in 50 receptions for 770 yards and four scores.
While Slayton's been productive, the Giants added to their receivers group this offseason, notably drafting Malik Nabers and signing Allen Robinson. Due to the crowded nature of New York's receivers room, Slayton could find himself as the odd man out come the start of the 2024 season.
“While longtime New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton has remained a friendly face in the passing attack, he seems to be on the outside looking in as camp kicks into full gear,” Fowler penned. “After he skipped part of the offseason in search of a new contract, Slayton's missed time has put him behind the eight ball. And now, he's fighting for rotational snaps with Jalin Hyatt, a top-100 selection from 2023 in search of a larger role.”
If acquired, Slayton would easily be the Lions’ third-best receiver, and he'd strengthen the team’s receivers group as a whole.
The only apparent con of trading for the sixth-year pro is that he'll be a free agent at season's end, and would likely be a one-year rental for Detroit. That, along with the valuable draft capital likely required to acquire him, could scare away Holmes & Co.
At this present juncture, I believe the Lions will pass on trading for Slayton, and opt to have Peoples-Jones, Fountain and Davis continue to battle it out for the No. 3 receiver gig.