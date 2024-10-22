Pros and Cons of Lions Trading For Myles Garrett
The Detroit Lions have a pressing need on the defensive line after season-ending injuries to a pair of starters on the edge.
With both Aidan Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport sidelined for the remainder of the season, Detroit is viewed as a team that could stand to make a major move to add talent before the Nov. 5 trade deadline.
Because the Lions are viewed as a Super Bowl contender, there are a number of big names being associated in potential trades. While a move of blockbuster caliber would come at a cost for general manager Brad Holmes, it could be difference making for the team's championship hopes.
While Eastern Michigan product Maxx Crosby is viewed as a popular name associated with the team, there are other options Detroit could also consider. One such name is Cleveland's Myles Garrett, who is one of the top defensive players in the NFL.
A three-time All-Pro selection and last year's Defensive Player of the Year, Garrett's reputation preceedes him. So far this season, he has four sacks and seven tackles for loss. The first overall pick in the 2017 Draft, he has posted double digit sacks in each of the last six seasons.
Lately, the Browns have been mired in struggle. They're off to a 1-6 start and lost starting quarterback Deshaun Watson for the season to a torn Achilles on Sunday. As a result, a rebuild could be in play.
Sports Illustrated Senior NFL reporter Albert Breer reported Monday that teams have reached out regarding the trade status of Garrett. He's under contract through 2026 and carries a cap hit of $19,722,120 in 2025 and $20,374,120 in 2026.
Because Garrett has two years of team control and the value of his position in today's NFL, a trade of this magnitude would require the Lions to part with significant Draft capital.
There are multiple elements to consider. Taking on Garrett's contract would limit the Lions' ability to dole out extensions to players who are due. Most notably, the 2022 Draft class headlined by Hutchinson, Jameson Williams and Kerby Joseph are extension-eligible after this season.
After next season, the likes of Jahmyr Gibbs, Jack Campbell, Sam LaPorta and Brian Branch are up for new contracts as well. According to OverTheCap.com, the Lions have just over $70 million in cap space in 2025 and $25 million in space in 2026 due to extensions already signed for Jared Goff, Penei Sewell, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Alim McNeill among others.
While there are measures that can be taken as far as restructures to reorder that cap money, acquiring Garrett would come at a cost. The Lions have also been one of the best in the league in the Draft since Holmes took over, and parting with that Draft capital could be difficult.
However, the team is also in its Super Bowl window. Though they appear to be set up for success for years to come, windows such as this one are often fleeting in the NFL. As a result, there's a sense of pressure to maximize on the current opportunity.
Acquiring Garrett would go a long way toward putting the Lions over the top and giving them their best chance to win with two top defenders sidelined. The ask would likely require multiple first round picks, but the risk could well be worth the reward if Garrett is able to bring his production and help the Lions reach the top of the NFL mountain.