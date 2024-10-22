Shannon Sharpe: Lions Should Go Get Maxx Crosby
The Detroit Lions were not able to secure a significant amount of pressures against the Minnesota Vikings without Aidan Hutchinson. They had just 15 on quarterback Sam Darnold in their thrilling 31-29 win.
During the latest episode of "Nightcap" recapping Week 7 NFL games, hosts Shannon Sharpe and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson discussed the Lions ending the Vikings undefeated start to the 2024 season.
After discussing how the offense has been playing at a high level and safety Brian Branch becoming one of the top players at his position, the discussion of trading for Maxx Crosby was brought up.
"I'm trying to win Ocho," Sharpe said. "Maxx has what you can't teach. That relentless effort. You can't teach that."
Like many pundits, the hosts do not believe the Raiders have a bright future, and a trade involving multiple draft picks could aid in their rebuilding efforts.
"Dan Campbell needs to send Antonio Pierce a message and just text him, 'Help me to help you,'" Johnson expressed. "That's it. Nothing else."
The Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end disagreed with the notion the Lions should covet draft picks, as no player that young would have the impact Crosby would this season.
"Tell me the player that you are going to get, because you are going to the playoffs. And I believe you are going to make a deep run," Sharpe expressed. "Tell me the player you could get in the draft that is 28 (years-old) or lower that is better than Maxx Crosby. Here's the thing, that player can't help you until 2025. Maxx Crosby can help you in 2024. So, it's a no-brainer for me."