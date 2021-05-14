Report: Lions Exploring Trading OT Tyrell Crosby

Arrival of draft prospect Penei Sewell may impact the future of Tyrell Crosby on the Detroit Lions roster.

The Detroit Lions utilized their first-round draft pick on offensive lineman Penei Sewell.

As a result, the team is reportedly considering options to trade offensive tackle Tyrell Crosby, according to ESPN.

On Thursday evening, ESPN reported, "One name floating around as potential trade target: Lions OT Tyrell Crosby. Detroit giving indications it will consider or look to move Crosby, who started 12 games last year. Arrival of Penei Sewell changes the dynamic."

Sewell, the 2019 Morris Trophy winner, replaced Crosby in the starting lineup in 2018 after he was drafted.

The opportunity to play with Sewell was exciting, as Crosby has expressed on social media.

Crosby, 25, has started 18 games for Detroit since 2018, including 11 last year at the right tackle spot. He was Detroit's fifth-round draft selection in the 2018 NFL Draft.

With Sewell likely becoming the right tackle of the future, Crosby becomes a potential target to be traded, as Detroit is embarking on a long-term rebuild.

Securing additional draft capital or returning an inexpensive player that can add depth on defense should be explored by Detroit's front office.

Currently, offensive linemen Dan Skipper and Matt Nelson are also on the roster as backup options at both tackle positions -- although both do not have a lot of playing experience.

More from SI All Lions:

Lions Sign DT Alim McNeill to Rookie Deal

Matthew Stafford Will Do 'Everything' Possible to Defeat Lions

2021 Schedule: Detroit Lions Game-by-Game Predictions

Lions' 2021 Schedule Released

Penei Sewell Tested Positive for COVID-19