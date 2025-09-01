Who Are Quarterbacks That Fit Lions Third-String Criteria?
The Detroit Lions currently have only two quarterbacks on the active roster.
After the formation of the practice squad, the team currently does not have a developmental quarterback in the system. Last year, Jake Fromm spent the season developing on the practice squad but is not currently with the organization.
Former Lions signal-caller Hendon Hooker did not develop in the timeframe the organization was hoping for. The 2023 third-round pick ended up being waived, following the team's preseason finale against the Houston Texans.
Detroit has gone through their fair share of backups, but Kyle Allen may end up stablilzing the position, as he impressed the coaching staff all throughout training camp and the preseason games he appeared in.
In his three final preseason appearances, the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback completed 26 of 30 attempts for 310 yards and five touchdowns. Most importantly, he did not toss an interception in that stretch.
Speaking with reporters, head coach Dan Campbell was asked what he is looking for in a third-string quarterback and if he would be looking for a veteran or a player to develop.
“I would say that we’re looking for somebody that if we need them, we know they can run the show, that they can run the offense, they can process the information. I think more than can we find a guy to develop that’s unknown, all of those," said Campbell. "I’d rather have somebody that certainly if we’re familiar with or somebody you just know if they get in the game, they’re going to get you in the right play, be smart with the football and all those things.”
There are not a significant amount of players that meet the criteria at this stage, as team's have filled out their rosters with players that are expected to understand expectations and who have intricate knowledge of the offensive scheme.
Veteran backups who could fit the criteria include Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Trask, John Wolford and C.J. Beathard.
Heinicke was unexpectedly released by the Chargers at the cut deadline. He was not a threat to unseat starter Justin Herbert, but his veteran experience has been coveted by several teams.
After going undrafted, he has made 29 career starts and tossed for 6,663 passing yards and 39 touchdowns with 28 interceptions.
He went undrafted back in 2015 and has also had stints with the Vikings, Patriots, Texans, Panthers, Commanders and Falcons.