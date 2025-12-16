Dan Campbell Addresses Struggles of Two Detroit Lions Players

The Detroit Lions' defense is facing a significant amount of scrutiny, following a subpar performance against the Los Angeles Rams.

Two of the team's top defenders were among the lowest PFF-graded players against the Los Angeles Rams.

Defensive tackle Alim McNeill, who suffered a torn ACL last season, earned a 45.2 PFF grade, and was part of a defense last game that allowed over 500 yards of offense.

Cornerback D.J. Reed, who was the team's splash free agent signing last offseason, earned the team's lowest PFF grade in Week 15 (29.5).

During the last four-game stretch, the veteran defensive back has allowed 18 receptions for a total of 302 yards.

Head coach Dan Campbell, appearing on 97.1 The Ticket for his weekly radio interview, was asked about the struggles of McNeill. The fifth-year head coach was also asked about Reed's struggles on Monday, when he spoke to local reporters to recap the disappointing 41-34 loss to the Rams.

"I know Mac feels like he can play better," said Campbell. "He holds himself to very high standards. We know there's more in there, you know. And sometimes there's a lot of things that go into it. Sometimes, you process things a little too much, instead of cutting it loose. You know, you're thinking about the look. What is formation? All these things. I know he believes he can play better. And we all do. So, he's going to go back to work. And he'll be alright."

The former New York Jets cornerback admitted postgame he has not been playing up to his standards. Only Amik Robertson has given up more receiving yards (382) the last month of the season.

“Well those guys, they’re put out on an island," said Campbell. "And I know everybody knows that. They’re like quarterbacks. You get out there and there’s nowhere to run, nor to hide. And so, you’re not going to win all those battles. And sometimes things don’t go your way, and you may have a little bit of a stretch.

But I mean, I know him well enough to know that whatever it is, he’s going to continue to work himself through it. He’s going to come out of this and he’s going to be just fine," said Campbell. "So, I mean, he went after it last week, he continued to work and he’s going to be alright. He’ll be alright.”

