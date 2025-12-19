Lions Need ‘To Match’ Steelers’ Energy, Physicality

As the Detroit Lions prepare for an ultra physical battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown made it clear what the challenge will demand: toughness, urgency and a willingness to meet the Steelers’ physicality head-on.

The Steelers have long carried a reputation for playing what Dan Campbell described this week as “bully ball,” and the Lions star receiver knows Detroit cannot shy away from that identity if it wants to dictate the tempo of the game.

“Yeah, they're a physical group,” St. Brown commented. “I think the Steelers are known for their defenses, the way they play. I mean, they play hard, they play tough, they fly to the football, they run, they hit. So, I feel like they've played like that ever since I was a kid, since I remember watching them on TV. So, you know the type of style defense they play, and we've got to try to match that energy.”

St. Brown’s comments come at a time when he’s playing some of the best football of his career.

After prematurely exiting the Lions’ Thanksgiving tilt with Green Bay with an ankle injury, he’s bounced back in dominant fashion.

In each of his last three full games (including against the N.Y. Giants in Week 12), St. Brown has recorded at least six receptions and north of 90 receiving yards.

On the season, the fifth-year pro has totaled 94 receptions for 1,140 yards and 11 touchdowns, marking his third consecutive year with double-digit receiving scores.

Additionally, St. Brown has become the emotional tone-setter for an offense that prides itself on grit – something that will be tested Sunday against Mike Tomlin’s defense.

The Steelers’ physicality isn’t limited to the front seven, either. St. Brown is well aware of the physicality veteran defensive back Jalen Ramsey brings to the table. Ramsey, who has played in multiple roles for the Steelers this season, has recorded an interception and 55 total tackles in his debut campaign with Pittsburgh. The seven-time Pro Bowler has also earned a 66.2 Pro Football Focus overall grade, including a 61.4 PFF coverage grade and an 81.5 run-defense mark.

“He looks good,” St. Brown said of Ramsey. “I mean, I think he's been playing a bit more safety now, as of recently. He's Jalen Ramsey, he's been one of the best DBs in this league for a long time. So, knowing where he's at all time is going to be big for us. He's a ball guy, he's going to be around the ball, whether it's in the run game, pass game.”

There’s also an emotional layer to Sunday’s contest. It marks the Lions’ final home game of the regular season, and St. Brown emphasized how much the raucous Ford Field atmosphere matters.

“Getting to play in front of our fans, I feel like we have some of the best fans in the league,” the two-time All-Pro receiver said. “So, to get to play in front of them, for one last time, is going to be a lot of fun. But for us, we've got to take care of business, whether it's home or away, it's the one in front of us. It's the Steelers, so we've got to go out there and try to take care of business.”

If the Lions truly match Pittsburgh’s energy and physicality, they’ll give themselves a more than legitimate shot to send the Ford Field crowd home with one more statement victory.

St. Brown Looking Forward to Playing Internationally in 2026

Detroit will have an international game on its 2026 schedule. As of now, the game’s location is unclear. However, the league has already announced that international games will be played in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Berlin, Germany; Melbourne, Australia; and London, England.

Additionally, on Wednesday, the league announced it will use Munich, Germany, as a location for games in both 2026 and 2028.

The upcoming international tilt will count as one of Detroit’s nine home contests next season.

St. Brown, who holds dual U.S. and German citizenship, is excited to play internationally, and would cherish the opportunity to play in Germany.

“I'm excited. To play in Germany, I think my mom would be more excited than me,” St. Brown expressed. “I asked her, jokingly: ‘How many tickets do you think you'll need?’ She was like, ‘Uh, probably like 50, 60.’ I was like, ‘Damn, that's crazy.’ But to play in Germany would be a lot of fun. Just because I've been there, I spent a lot of time there, I speak the language, the culture, I understand it. So, it'd be nice.”

