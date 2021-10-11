    • October 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    Lions Could Be Without Quintez Cephus for Remainder of 2021 Season

    The Detroit Lions long list of injuries continues. Read the latest update on wide receiver Quintez Cephus.
    Author:

    The Detroit Lions may have lost one of their young and emerging wide receivers for the remainder of the 2021 NFL season. 

    Following the game against the Minnesota Vikings, head coach Dan Campbell told reporters he feared Cephus' injury could keep him out of action for a significant period of time. 

    “Yeah, it looks like it’s in the shoulder, front area,” Campbell explained. “Could be his clavicle, could be his shoulder, but it doesn’t look good.”

    According to NFL Network, the second-year wideout reportedly suffered a broken collarbone that could cost him the opportunity to play for the rest of the season. 

    In 2020, the 23-year-old secured 15 receptions for 204 yards and two receiving touchdowns. 

    "This time is all about trying to identify guys who are getting better and we can begin to depend on -- who they can be and what they can be," Campbell said about Cephus prior to training camp. "Over the past four practices, Q.C. has really come on. We all see it. We feel like he's growing right in front of us. That's what you want these guys to do during this time.

    "Shoot, I would just leave it at that, but he really has -- I feel like the past four practices, he's begun to really take off a bit. And that's encouraging. That's what you want as young guy going into year two. He's a sponge with (Antwan Randle) El, and he's willing to work. He puts the work in."

    Detroit's wide receivers room will now count on Kalif Raymond, KhaDarel Hodge, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Trinity Benson to carry the load moving forward. 

    It remains unclear as to when Tyrell Williams, who has been sidelined since Week 1 with a head injury, will return to action to aid the Lions' offense.

