Expect Lions Star Receiver to Bounce Back Against Bills

The Detroit Lions would benefit greatly from a bounce-back performance from Jameson Williams.

Even as the fifth-year wide receiver managed four catches for 45 yards in the season-opening win over the New Orleans Saints, the consensus feeling was that he left more plays on the field due to having multiple drops.

The unfortunate tone was set early in the game, as Williams was unable to haul in a deep pass over his shoulder. He would have multiple other drops throughout the afternoon, and the Lions' offense never felt as though it got into a consistent rhythm.

Detroit could look to utilize him early and often in Thursday's primetime game against the Buffalo Bills, where they'll need a solid showing to knock off a team that is expected to contend in the AFC.

Because Williams has a history of bouncing back and could have a favorable matchup against the Bills' secondary, SportsBettingDime's Drew Ellis has Williams going over his projected receiving yards total as his Lions best bet of the week.

"On paper, things don’t look great with the Lions being down two offensive linemen," Ellis told Lions OnSI. "But, Buffalo gave up nearly 400 yards to a Houston offense last week that hasn’t been known for offensive line strength. Combine that with Jameson Williams, who is coming off arguably his worst showing as a starter for the Lions."

Williams is coming off of back-to-back seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards and has cemented himself as a key part of their offensive attack. The Alabama product has game-breaking speed, and could find a way to stretch the Bills' defense throughout Thursday's game.

Though he's coming off a poor showing by his standards in Week 1, there's still plenty of optimism that he will get going at a high level for the Lions starting on Thursday.

"I believe in buying low, and I look for Williams to bounce back Thursday night when Detroit needs him. Even in his down game last week, he still had 45 receiving yards," Ellis explained. "Getting to 60 yards isn’t a big ask for Williams, as that can happen in one play if he gets in space. He had at least 60 receiving yards in 10 games last season and I like him to get there tonight against Buffalo.

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