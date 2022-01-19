Radio Host: Detroit Lions 'Wasted' Matthew Stafford

Since quarterback Matthew Stafford has finally earned the elusive playoff victory, increased analysis and debate has occurred regarding why the Detroit Lions did not enjoy similar success with him at the helm.

The Los Angeles Rams easily defeated the Arizona Cardinals, 34-11, in front of their home crowd at SoFi Stadium.

"I think it means a lot more to you guys and all that," Stafford told reporters postgame. "I just want to be a part of this team and help us win. I trust in myself, trust in my abilities, trust in my teammates. I'll go out there and play and let the chips fall where they may."

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers await Stafford and Co. next weekend in a playoff matchup that features two highly respected quarterbacks.

"Yeah, I mean, I'm just excited for our team to get the win," Stafford said. "Obviously, what a team effort. I mean, our defense played outstanding tonight. Special teams basically set up a score with Johnny Hekker pinning them down there. Did a great job on field goals. We were good enough on offense to score some points and come away with a win. Just happy to be moving on."

For 12 seasons, Stafford and the team attempted to find playoff success in Motown, only to finish the season disappointed.

Stafford led the Lions to the postseason on three separate occasions, only to wind up walking off the field with the other team celebrating a victory.

During his tenure, the former No. 1 overall pick was the subject of heavy scrutiny and criticism from supporters who correctly expected more from a franchise quarterback.

One Lions flagship radio host did not take to kindly to all of the criticism levied against Stafford and finally declared the team to be at fault for not taking advantage of having him on the roster.

"THE LIONS WASTED MATTHEW STAFFORD."

"It was always the Lions," Jim Costa of 97.1 The Ticket shared on social media following the Rams' victory.

It is hard to argue the team did not fail Stafford, as constant regime changes and the inability to find a running back who could aid the offense limited the potential for success.

But, Stafford is also culpable for his role in the team not winning playoff games.

The 33-year-old quarterback is not absolved of the inexplicable errors that would often surface in big games during the regular season.

Detroit is now turning their attention to the future, with general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell tasked with finding a quarterback who will lead the organization to more success than was achieved during Stafford's tenure.