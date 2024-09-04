Rams Playmakers Lions Must Worry About
The Lions will square off with Matthew Stafford and the L.A. Rams in a highly-anticipated season-opening contest Sunday night.
In order to pull off the Week 1 victory, Dan Campbell's squad will need to limit the production of a variety of Rams playmakers, including receiver Puka Nacua and running back Kyren Williams.
With that said, let's take a look at the Los Angeles weapons that Detroit will need to worry about in its season opener.
WR Puka Nacua
Lions fans will certainly remember how Nacua almost single-handedly beat Detroit in the wild-card round of the playoffs a season ago.
The then-rookie was unstoppable in the contest, hauling in nine of Stafford's passes for 181 yards and a touchdown.
Now, that came against a different-looking Lions cornerbacks group, led by ex-Detroit defensive back Cam Sutton. However, you've got to believe that Nacua will still be a handful for members of the Lions’ secondary on Sunday.
RB Kyren Williams
The 2023 second-team All-Pro selection will be on the field both at running back and as a punt returner Sunday night. In just 12 games last season, Williams rushed for 1,144 yards and 12 touchdowns, including a league-high 95.3 yards per game. Also, he added 32 receptions for 206 yards and three scores.
The explosive, third-year back is capable of breaking off a big play every single time he touches the ball. And now with his additional duties as a punt returner, he truly will be able to impact the game in a variety of ways. It will be interesting to see how Aaron Glenn's defense schemes for Williams Sunday night.
WR Cooper Kupp
Kupp may not be the same high-level receiver that recorded a near NFL-record 1,947 receiving yards in 2021. However, when healthy, he's still a proficient pass-catcher that can do damage to an opposing team's secondary.
It's also true that Stafford and him have a tremendous rapport with one another, similar to the chemistry that the veteran signal-caller had with Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson in Detroit.
Stopping Nacua will be priority No. 1 for the Lions’ defensive backs Sunday. Yet, they must also be focused on limiting the production of Kupp in this Week 1 affair.
DT Kobie Turner
With Aaron Donald having retired and Ernest Jones having been traded, Turner is arguably the Rams’ best returning defender from a season ago. Turner, a rookie in 2023, showcased his pass-rushing prowess, recording nine sacks and 16 quarterback hits. For his efforts, he earned an impressive 83.2 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.
On Sunday, it'll be paramount for Detroit's offensive line to keep the second-year pro away from Jared Goff. If the Lions’ line is able to do that, it'll go a long way toward Detroit securing the Week 1 victory.
RB Blake Corum
Corum, a University of Michigan product, played an integral role in the Wolverines winning the national championship last season. In his final season at Michigan, he played in 15 total games (including the Big Ten Championship and two College Football Playoff games), and logged 258 carries for 1,245 yards and 27 touchdowns.
With Williams set to log snaps at punt returner, Corum has a chance to have a major role in Los Angeles’ backfield right off the bat.
“I’ve been pleased with a lot of guys, but Blake Corum has really stood out,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said of the first-year back during OTAs. “Mature beyond his years. I love the way that he handles himself. I love even more how when there’s been a couple of things that didn’t go the way we wanted, how he responded the next play. The mental toughness that you see from him. (L.A. running backs coach) Ron Gould is excellent with that room. Even Kyren in his own way has done such a great job of imparting a certain amount of wisdom with him.”
Williams, undoubtedly, is the Rams’ clear-cut lead back. However, Corum is likely still in line for a handful of carries Sunday against Detroit.