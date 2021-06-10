Reason Provided for Jeff Okudah's Missed Minicamp Practice

Jeff Okudah missed minicamp practice on Wednesday. Head coach Dan Campbell provided the reason why during his latest media session.

The expectations for cornerback Jeff Okudah in his second season are expectedly going to increase.

Following a disappointing rookie season, the former No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft is looking to take the lessons learned from the new coaching staff to have a rebound season.

On Wednesday, the ex-Buckeyes defensive back was noticeably absent from the Detroit Lions minicamp practice.

Head coach Dan Campbell explained during his media session prior to Thursday's practice that Okudah's absence was a precautionary measure taken after he "bumped noggins" with wideout Damion Ratley during walkthroughs yesterday, which is why neither was at practice.

New defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is hoping that his message to Okudah rings true.

This offseason, Glenn has said his message to the young defensive back will be to let his best be good enough.

"Don't try to live up to be the third pick in the draft," Glenn said. "We don't need you to do that. We just need you to be the best Okudah you can be, and that'll be good enough for us."

In his rookie campaign, opposing passers had a 112.0 passer rating when throwing at him in 2020.

He allowed 38 completions on 50 attempts for 579 yards and a touchdown when he was in coverage.

