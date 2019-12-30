Recap of Bob Quinn's End-of-Season Press Conference

Detroit general manager Bob Quinn met with reporters in Allen Park Monday afternoon to recap a dismal 2019 campaign.

The end of the season brought with it many glaring roster holes that need to be filled by Quinn and the Lions' front office this offseason.

Here are some of the highlights from Quinn's press conference:

Team didn't finish

Quinn expressed that when he evaluated everything from the 2019 campaign, he found that the Lions did not finish.

"We were in all the games," Quinn said. "You guys know all the statistics about how many times we were leading and how many games we were in. At the end of the day, we did not win enough."

No excuses

Quinn expressed that the fans do not deserve to hear excuses and that fans do deserve answers.

"I am not going to stand up here and ever make excuses," he said. "Nobody wants to hear it. We have to sit back, and in the next couple weeks and months, look at a really wide-open lens and narrow that lens down when we have to make bigger decisions coming forward."

The Quandre Diggs trade

Quinn reiterated that he felt it was in the best interest of the team to trade Quandre Diggs earlier in the season to the Seattle Seahawks.

"We felt good with Will Harris stepping in there and playing," Quinn commented. "Unfortunately, the week after that, Tracy (Walker) got hurt. So, it was a tough week or two there when you make that trade, and then, a guy that you are really counting on to take that leadership role gets hurt and misses a couple weeks."

When asked if he regretted the trade, Quinn replied, "No."

Short-term and long-term view

When it was announced that Quinn and Patricia would be retained, ownership also revealed that there was an expectation that the team would be in playoff contention in 2020.

Naturally, many inquired about the difficulties he will face making decisions when he has pressure from ownership to win next season.

In regards to the win-now mandate, Quinn replied, "When I took this job (in) 2016, my vision was as a general manager, you always have to have your lens on the short-term and the long-term. That is not going to change."

