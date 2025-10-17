Rehab Journey of Lions DT Is Coming to End: 'I Had to Get Back'
All signs are pointing to Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill making his season debut on 'Monday Night Football.'
In an ironic twist, the Lions are expected to don their black jerseys in Monday's game, which would be the first time they've done so since McNeill suffered his season-ending ACL injury. McNeill has been in his return to practice window for the last three weeks, and Dan Campbell has stated that he expects the talented defensive tackle to return to action against Tampa Bay on Monday.
McNeill has remained positive throughout the lengthy recovery process, refusing to get down. He's been fueled by his desire to return to action and help the defense.
“I wouldn’t say it’s been difficult. I know people go through stuff with injuries all the time, I’m not downplaying that," McNeill said Thursday. "For me, I just went through it the only way I knew how. I would wake up, go work out, positive days when I work out, go home, get some recovery in. That’s just how I was. I just woke up and knew I had to put in some work. I had to get back, I had to get back just for me mentally, my mental state. I just put in the work every day and tried not to complain because it doesn’t change nothing. You can complain, and you’ve still got to rehab the next day.”
The defensive tackle is anticipating emotions to accompany his return to the field, but won't allow those to overcome his desire to return to a playmaking role.
He told reporters Thursday that he hasn't dealt with any setbacks since returning to the practice field and feels confident in his ability to have an impact against Tampa Bay's offense.
“Just knowing me, I don’t take things for granted at all, it’s for sure gonna be a huge moment," McNeill said. "But just knowing me, it’s just gonna be game day for me. I’m not trying to make a big deal out of it and all this and that. People get hurt and come back all of the time, so why would I make a big deal out of it? Let’s just go play football. I know how I’m gonna be. I’m just gonna go out there and hoop, and do what I do. But it is gonna be a big deal, a big day, in the back of my head.”
McNeill isn't the only one excited for his return. Linebacker Jack Campbell explained that the N.C. State product brings a multidimensional impact, and his presence alone will be beneficial.
“It’s gonna be great to have him back. He’s a great presence out there," Campbell said. "His ability to stop the run and play the pass is amazing, and I’m looking forward to getting him back.”
Having signed a four-year, $97 million contract extension last season, McNeill has cemented himself as a member of the Lions' core. As a result, his return will be a big advantage even if it is in a limited role on Monday.
In his absence, McNeill had been watching games from home. During that time, he'd often visualize his ability to impact the game. Whether it be getting off of blocks, rushing the passer or making tackles, he saw himself making plays for Kelvin Sheppard's defense.
“That’s all I have been doing. I’ve been sitting at home just visualizing making plays, stuff like that," McNeill said. "I see myself fitting in just fine, though, being explosive, getting off blocks, creating pressure on the quarterback, making plays on the backfield. That’s all I’ve been envisioning and that’s the work I’ve been putting in towards to be able to do that.”
On Monday, it's expected that he'll be able to do just that.