Detroit Lions Veteran Offensive Lineman Returns to Practice
The Detroit Lions could have their starting left tackle back in the mix when they take the field on Monday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Despite head coach Dan Campbell expressing prior to practice that veteran left tackle Taylor Decker would not practice on Thursday, the 32-year-old was spotted at the team's Allen Park Performance Center, during the portion of practice that was observed by media.
Decker was listed as limited on the team's initial injury report this week.
The former first-round pick has missed a significant amount of practice time battling a shoulder injury. After appearing in the the first four games of the 2025 season, Decker was ruled out against the Bengals and the Chiefs.
Offseason surgery was meant to alleviate lingering issues with his shoulder, but they have persisted into the start of his 10th NFL season.
Linebacker Zach Cunningham also returned to practice. Defensive tackle DJ Reader and defensive back Avonte Maddox were spotted at practice off to the side working with a team trainer.
Those not spotted included running back Sione Vaki, safety Kerby Joseph, cornerback Terrion Arnold and safety Brian Branch. After receiving word that his suspension appeal was denied, Branch must now be away from the team until next Tuesday.
Detroit's offense is seeking to improve upon its performance against the Chiefs. Despite Campbell indicating the team needed to score 30 against the AFC West squad, the offense was not ablet to sustain any momentum in the second half.
"I thought we moved the ball decently. We were limited in possessions, but so were they offensively. We were both kind of playing that game of long possessions, and when you play that game, you’ve got to score, and you’ve got to finish them with touchdowns," said Jared Goff. "They did that, and we didn’t. That first drive, getting a touchdown would’ve been nice. The field goal is the consolation prize there. We had a couple of drives; we went three or four and out. If you’re going to play that time of possession game, you better score at the end of them. They did that more than we did."
Campbell indicated the team should have an extra sense of urgency this week.
"Nobody wants to lose, we certainly don’t want to lose. But, it puts a little extra sense of urgency on you, it puts a little bit of that bad taste. It sometimes gives you that extra kick to get things back to where they need to be. Maybe you didn’t quite see it, or maybe it’s – look, the other thing is that’s a really good team, man," said Campbell. "You’ve got to be on point when you play really good teams. And that’s what I love about this stretch that’s coming is we’re about to hit a row of them, right? A whole ton of them, and your margin for error is so small. I mean, that’s what I told the team today."
Detroit Lions' Week 7 Thursday injury report
CB Terrion Arnold -- Shoulder (NP)
Safety Kerby Joseph -- Knee (NP)
DB Avonte Maddox -- Hamstring (NP)
DT DJ Reader -- Back (NP)
RB Sione Vaki -- Groin (NP)
LT Taylor Decker -- Shoulder (LP)
LB Zach Cunningham -- Hamstring (FP)
DT Alim McNeill -- Knee (FP)