Report: Lions Signing OT Kendall Lamm

The Detroit Lions need added depth along the offensive line.

The Detroit Lions worked out offensive tackle Kendall Lamm on Monday ahead of the team's first practice of the week. 

According to beat writer Dave Birkett, the team will go ahead and sign the former Tennessee Titans lineman to join the roster. 

Lamm last played for the Titans in 2021, but was eventually released back in March. 

The 30-year-old appeared in 12 games, but only made one start, earning 87 offensive snaps and 51 special teams snaps. 

In a reserve role, Lamm allowed two sacks and posted an overall PFF grade of 46.9.

He started his career on the Texans roster after going undrafted in 2015. He became a starter and played right tackle for the team in 2018. 

Lamm then had a stint with the Cleveland Browns before hitting free agency. 

At the team's Family Fest that was held over the weekend, both Ryan McCollum and Zein Obeid did not participate at the event held for the public. 

Briefly

Barry Sanders is now a partner and brand ambassador for Lefty's Cheesesteaks. The grand opening of his first downtown Detroit location is Tuesday, August 9th. 

There are currently 38 Lefty's locations nationwide and the Hall of Fame running back is planning to open even more locations with the chains owner, Sam Berry. 

