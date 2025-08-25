Report: Lions Waive DL Brodric Martin
The Detroit Lions have made a decision on a former 2023 NFL draft pick.
Brodric Martin, who was the 96th pick in the 2023 draft, has been cut following the conclusion of training camp.
Detroit had been hoping the former Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive lineman would develop into a consistent run stuffer and a player the coaching stuff could insert into the interior of the defensive line when needed.
After a rookie season was intended to develop and acclimate the young defender into the league, the 2024 was completely derailed just prior to the start of the regular season.
In the Lions' preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Martin suffered a hyperextended knee and was forced to miss the team's first 11 games.
His sophomore season was limited to two games. He recorded one tackle and a PFF defensive grade of 37.9.
Prior to the 2025 season, Lions general manager expressed Martin needed to showcase more consistency and that the team had been direct and clear in their communication with him regarding expectations for his development.
“We need to see more of the consistency of the flashes, and he just needs to be a consistent player. And he knows that," said Holmes. "We’ve had transparent conversations, and so he knows that he needs to be a consistent player. He’s got all the ability, he’s got all the physical tools to be a consistent player.”
When DJ Reader signed as a free agent last offseason, the veteran shared he was looking forward to working with Martin and sharing knowledge of the nose guard position.
“He’s a young pup, he’s running around, trying to figure things out, so I can’t wait to get my hands on him and just talk to him,” Reader said. “Talk to him about ball, how to play this position, especially that nose guard position. It’s a unique position and there’s a right way to do it and there’s a wrong way to do it and there’s just things you can learn that’ll help you out. Especially, I think you can be asked to take double teams on all the time, so hopefully I can help him a lot.”
During training camp, Martin showed flashes, but his availability was inconsistent, as he missed several camp practices.
If no other team claims Martin, he is eligible to return to Detroit to be part of the practice squad, if the two sides agree that is in his best interest for the 2025 season.