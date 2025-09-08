Report: Terrion Arnold Groin Injury Is Not Considered Serious
The Detroit Lions have reportedly avoided a major injury to one of their young, talented defensive backs.
After suffering a groin injury early in the game, Terrion Arnold attempted to play throughout it, until he was taken off the field by the team's medical personnel staff.
According to NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler, Arnold's groin injury is "not considered serious."
Postgame, the former first-round pick expressed that even though he suffered the injury, he attempted to play through it.
As Arnold explained, “It's one of those things where I think it's tolerable and I can play through it. One thing about me, if I'm out there, I'm out there. I'll never sit there and say, 'I wish I could have made that play, but my groin.' Nah. If I'm out there, I'm out there, and I'm going to own it. It's one of those things where you get back to the drawing board, and I have to get in the training room.”
He did acknowledge the defensive backs must perform better, if the team is going to go on and have success.
Against the Packers, there were several instances of miscommuication that resulted in Packers' receivers being more open than they should have been.
Detroit's secondary features a new addition in D.J. Reed, who signed with his new team during the offseason to replace Carlton Davis, who earned a hefty free agent contract with the New England Patriots.
"Initial thoughts, man. I would just say we have to be better," said Arnold, via the team's social media channel. "They started faster. We gotta go out there and -- I feel like as a secondary, we have to play way better than that. Teams that normally win games, they normally have good secondaries. So, we have to go out there and emphasis out communication. I am glad it happened now than later in the season."
Last week, defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard explained some areas of growth he has seen from the second-year defender.
"You have to be able to play with anticipation, understand the stems of receivers, what routes they run off certain stems, certain formations and things like that," Sheppard said. "That’s where I’ve seen the growth with him, and Deshea (Townsend) has done an unbelievable job with that player just kind of finding that fine line because he does have this kind of kid personality.
"Kind of understanding how to wire his mind and when you’re out there, look man, you’ve got to lock in here. We understand you’re going to talk trash, you’re going to joke around, but there’s a time and place for it and knowing when to lock in. I’ve seen that from him in these past six months.”
Briefly
Safety Daniel Thomas reportedly broke a bone in his hand, but the plan is reportedly for the defensive back to put a cast on it and attempt to play through the injury.