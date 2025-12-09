Report: Lions Bringing Back Cornerback to Active Roster

The Detroit Lions are reportedly bringing back a defensive back who was previously on the roster earlier this season.

According to NFL media, cornerback Arthur Maulet is being brought back to the 53-man active roster, ahead of the team's Week 15 road contest against the Los Angeles Rams.

The team waived Maulet a couple of weeks ago to make room for returning players, including Marcus Davenport, Miles Frazier and Josh Paschal. General manager Brad Holmes needed to create at least three roster spots at the time and the 32-year-old fell victim to the numbers game.

Added at midseason, Maulet has played in six games for the Lions in 2025 and recorded 14 tackles, two passes defensed and one interception. He has played 105 defensive snaps in Kelvin Sheppard's defensive scheme.

Detroit's secondary has been dealing with a myriad of injuries, including at the safety position.

Against the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit's starting secondary did not perform all that well, giving up far too many explosive plays.

Veteran D.J. Reed acknowledged it was not one of his better performances.

"I had the task of going against CeeDee (Lamb) and to be honest, he got the better of me before he got hurt. And on the island, sometimes that’s how it goes," said Reed. "And then I moved over to Pickens. They’re both phenomenal players. Sometimes, it’s a bad day in the office, but I’m glad we got the W."

Reunion: Lions are signing veteran slot CB Arthur Maulet to their active roster, per source.



Maulet is in building today. He played 6 games for Lions earlier this season with a crucial INT in win vs. Bucs. pic.twitter.com/oqPIaML5f1 — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 9, 2025

Lions tryout safety Brad Holmes has familiarity with

According to the league's transaction wire, the Lions hosted safety John Johnson for a visit on Monday.

The team is now without Brian Branch, as he suffered a torn Achilles and it is still uncertain when Kerby Joseph will return to the lineup.

General manager Brad Holmes has familiarity with Johnson, as he was part of the Rams team that made it to the Super Bowl back in 2018.

As Rams general manager Les Snead explained to the Detroit Free Press, “He was a huge John Johnson fan. We had got to that late third, and some of the players at positions that we needed more were gone, so now you’re at that point, right, where, are you going to reach for need with players that maybe you have less love for, maybe like them but not as convicted? Or do you take the player that you’re really, really convicted, and maybe have less need? And I just remember Brad going, ‘You know what, we take John Johnson, we’re never looking back. He’s going to be good. This guy’s going to help us. Take need out of it.’ And at that point in time, you listen to the wisdom.”

