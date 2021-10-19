    • October 19, 2021
    Rex Ryan Understands Campbell, While Chris Carter Gives Freezing Cold Take

    Chris Carter says Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff needs a hug!
    NFL analyst Chris Carter completely whiffed when trying to provide analysis on Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football." 

    After Campbell explained thoroughly that not all the blame for the woes of the offense were to be levied at the feet of Jared Goff, he did challenge his quarterback to 'step up' and perform better. 

    Even Goff understood the message, telling 97.1 The Ticket on Tuesday that he understood the message that was intended to be delivered by his head coach. 

    Carter took a stance completely out of left field when he gave his opinion on the popular NFL morning show. 

    “You just can’t go to a press conference and just speak off the cuff. No, that is not a professional head coach," Carter said. "Now you’ve got me confused as a player. Make up your mind. Last week, you’re crying and this week you’re criticizing the most valuable player in the franchise.

    Let me tell you what Jared Goff needs right now, and a lot of people around the NFL, they might not admit this, but he needs a hug." 

    While this level of analysis was not accepted by many, a former NFL head coach, Rex Ryan, hit the nail on the head when he provided his analysis for ESPN's "Get Up" morning program. 

    "I love this guy. You want to see the opposite of Joe Judge? It's Dan Campbell right here. By the way, that's a genuine tough guy. And you know what this message is? That was to the entire locker room, and don't kid yourself for one second," Ryan said. 

    Ryan added, "Im sure he mentioned it in front of his entire football team. He doesn't have to go through the media to do it. I'm sure he called out Jared Goff and every single person in the locker room. This is the first time that you had some players on the Detroit team let go of the rope. There are several still hanging on there, but some had let go of the rope and Dan Campbell -- they're not going to play for him long unless they hold onto that rope."

