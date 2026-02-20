Lions Mock Draft Roundup: Auburn EDGE Has Become Trendy Pick

It's time for the eighth Detroit Lions OnSI mock draft roundup for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Over the last week, the Lions have prioritized beefing up their offensive line and pass-rush at No. 17 overall.

Let’s take a look now at who the draft pundits have Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting in the first round.

Offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Proctor is presently being selected by the following:

MLive.com (Ben Raven) ; Pro Football Network (Reese Decker) ; USA Today (Ayrton Ostly) ; USA Today (Jacob Camenker)

As Decker writes, “The Detroit Lions must improve Jared Goff’s protection heading into 2026. Adding another anchor to the offensive line, especially on the interior, is a must if the Lions have any chance to reclaim their spot among the NFC’s elite.

Proctor is a 6’7”, 366-pound mauler. He played tackle for the Crimson Tide and could very well play tackle in the NFL, but there is a belief that he could start his career on the interior of the line playing guard.

He is a physical, punishing run blocker who has no issue pulling or working up to the second level, and he’s big and strong enough that he rarely gets walked back. He’s an elite athlete with immense upside, an immediate plug-and-play prospect.”

EDGE T.J. Parker, Clemson

Parker is presently being picked by the following:

NFL.com (Daniel Jeremiah)

Offensive tackle Caleb Lomu, Utah

Lomu is presently being mocked by the following:

The Draft Network (Justin Melo) ; WalterFootball (Charlie Campbell)

As Melo opines, “The 33-year-old Taylor Decker is mulling retirement while battling a painful shoulder injury. The Detroit Lions must be prepared to replace him, as dominant offensive line play is part of Dan Campbell's identity. Caleb Lomu is a natural left tackle, making him an easy replacement for Decker, while allowing Penei Sewell to stay at right tackle.”

EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami (Fla.)

Mesidor is currently being selected by the following:

NFL.com (Charles Davis) ; CBS Sports (Garrett Podell)

As Davis writes, “Mesidor is a force off the edge. Lions Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson certainly approves of this selection, although Detroit might opt to address the offensive line here. Could this be a spot for Alabama’s Kadyn Proctor or Clemson’s Blake Miller?”

EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Faulk is currently being mocked by the following:

Pro Football Focus (Gordon McGuinness) ; Pro Football Network (Ryan Guthrie) ; Pro Football Network (Alec Elijah)

As McGuinness opines, “Faulk carries some risk as a first-rounder because he didn't prove to be an elite pass rusher in college. There were flashes, though, and given that he doesn’t turn 21 years old until September, he has plenty of time to develop. What we do know is that he is productive against the run, earning an 85.5 PFF run-defense grade in 2025. At 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds, he has the size to be a disruptive force in the NFL.”

Cornerback Avieon Terrell, Clemson

Terrell is presently being projected by the following:

CBS Sports (Josh Edwards) ; FOX Sports (FOX Sports Research)

