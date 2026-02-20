What Current, Former NFL Coaches Are Saying About Lions Drew Petzing

New Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing has worked with many offensive coaches who are among the most respected at the highest level of professional football.

Current and past coaches, including Kevin Stefanski, Norv Turner and Gary Kubiak recently shared their opinion regarding what has made Detroit's new offensive coordinator a coach that has risen up the coaching ranks the past several years.

Here is a sample of their recent comments made to local newspapers.

Kevin Stefanski

"He's seen the good, he's seen the bad, he knows what works, he knows what doesn't work. He’s found his own voice, which I think is important for young coaches. And I think he's done that through his different experiences as a position coach, and certainly those last three years in Arizona, finding your voice, coordinating a system for the first time, managing coaches for the first time," Stefanski said, via the Detroit Free Press. "So, I think he takes all those shared experiences with him into Detroit, which I think is a perfect fit for him. I know Dan. I know what he believes in, and I know he and Drew are aligned on that."

Norv Turner

"When you come in like that, the way you climb up is you put your ego aside and you do whatever you’re asked to do," Turner said, via the Detroit News. "More important than that, you anticipate what needs to be done and you do it before you’re asked. When you come in, if the grease board, the chalkboard, whatever, is dirty, you clean it before someone asks you to do it. If the film’s been left on the table, you put it back in its slot. If guys need lunch, tell them, 'I’ll go get it.' Take their orders. Do whatever you can do to make this thing smoother. That’s kind of the approach that Drew took and has taken, and along the way seized every opportunity."

Gary Kubiak

“I’m going to pay Petzing a big compliment here, let me do it the right way. We had Stefon Diggs in Minnesota. Stefon’s a great player to this day. Coaching young personalities, guys that want the ball, you find out real quick whether (coaches) are going to be able to handle those types of things in the NFL, those types of players, those types of situations. For me, I know I was really hard on Drew on handling his room and coaching it the right way and having his players be disciplined in what we’re trying to do.

"I was really, really hard on him. But man, he responded. He’s always shown that he would be able to handle that type of stuff. Drew can handle it. Drew can handle a room. Drew can handle the big picture. He can handle a head coach. He can handle the pressure. If you’re going to make it in this league, you’ve got to be able to do those things. That’s the biggest compliment I can pay him."