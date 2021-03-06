NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+SI.com
Search

Best Free-Agent Tight End Option: Cook or Rudolph?

Should the Detroit Lions pursue tights ends Kyle Rudolph or Jared Cook in free agency?
Author:
Publish date:

As free agency quickly approaches, the Detroit Lions will have plenty of options to look at. 

One position that could be a sneaky need is tight end. 

Ex-Lions general manager Bob Quinn gave tight end Jesse James a big free-agent contract a couple of year ago, and he has been a massive disappointment. 

This is the first year of his deal that the Lions could actually save money by releasing him. Cutting him will incur $4.3 million in dead cap, but it will also save the Lions a little over $2 million and will allow the Lions to get out from the contract with three years remaining on his deal.

So, that leaves the Lions with a possible hole behind Pro Bowler T.J. Hockenson

Second-year player Hunter Bryant is a developing option, as more of a pass-catcher. Still, it wouldn’t hurt to add some depth. 

Some recent players to hit the open market are former New Orleans Saints tight end Jared Cook and long-time Minnesota Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph.

Considering Cook played under Lions head coach Dan Campbell -- who was a tight ends coach with the Saints -- the connection is there. 

Cook is not much of a run blocker, yet has been one of the best pure receiving threats at the position. However, at almost 34 years old, the athletic Cook is slowing down.

cook5
rudolph5

Meanwhile, Rudolph is also on the decline at 31 years old. He was essentially supplanted in Minnesota due to the emergence of Irv Smith.

It’s fair to say that Rudolph is a little more well-rounded than Cook, but is not nearly as productive catching the football.

While both tight ends carry a familiar name, the only way the Lions would likely sign either is if they come cheap. 

With both being north of 30, neither will secure a long-term contract. 

At the end of the day, the Lions already have their starter at tight end, and aren't in the best cap situation for 2021. 

Overpaying for a long-in-the-tooth backup would not be a great idea. As always, though, it'll come down to the price tag. 

Given the familiarity, signing Cook to a short-term agreement may be the likely occurrence, but it would not be surprising if Detroit simply passed on both. 

More from SI All Lions:

3 Free-Agent Cornerbacks Lions Could Consider

Mock Draft Roundup: Do Lions Abandon Needs on Defense?

Jamie Collins Restructures His Contract with Detroit Lions

How Cutting Desmond Trufant Aids Lions' Salary Cap

Is Brad Holmes Making Same Mistake as Bob Quinn?

cook5
News

Best Free-Agent Tight End Option: Cook or Rudolph?

USATSI_13909183_168388382_lowres
News

Mock Draft Roundup: Do Lions Abandon Need on Defense?

USATSI_15312358_168388382_lowres
News

3 Free-Agent Cornerbacks for Lions to Consider

collins5
News

Jamie Collins Restructures His Contract

holmes5
News

How Cutting Desmond Trufant Impacts Detroit Lions' Salary Cap

USATSI_15391257_168388382_lowres
News

Campbell: Lions Assistants Are Not 'C.Y.A' Guys

USATSI_13392848_168388382_lowres
News

Should Safety Ar'Darius Washington Be Targeted by Lions in Late Rounds?

chase5
News

McShay Has Lions Selecting Wideout Ja'Marr Chase in Mock Draft