Rumor: Ben Johnson Being Hired by Raiders Building Momentum
The Detroit Lions and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson are in quite the unique position this weekend.
Detroit's talented play-caller is one of the most coveted coaching candidates in the NFL.
Tom Brady is now a Fox television broadcaster while also being a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Brady is scheduled to be on the broadcast this weekend and Johnson recently completed a virtual interview with the Raiders over this past weekend.
Johnson indicated he was not aware of any rules that would limit how many times he would talk to Brady.
“I know nothing of that nature. I met him the Packers game on the field, I saw him for a second in pregame," said Johnson. "That’s the first time I’m ever met him. And that’s it.”
Johnson was interviewed last season for opportunities and even took his name off the list to be considered for the Commanders vacancy.
“This go-around, I just, I’ve been a lot more prepared for the types of questions that they’ve been asking," said Johnson. "I’ve also changed my frame of mind a little bit. Instead of worrying solely about the offense and what we’re doing right here, I’ve had off-season and summers to think about big picture view, what a program would look like where I’m running it. In that way, I’m a lot more prepared for the questions that come my way, and I’m much more comfortable answering them.”
MORE: Jared Goff: Lions Defense Must Make Jayden Daniels 'Uncomfortable'
Raiders reporter Vincent Bonsignore, who is the host of 'In the Huddle' on Raider Nation Radio and an NFL Insider for LA's AM 570 Sports, posted on social media, "A lot of momentum building for Ben Johnson and @Raiders."
Washington's defense building momentum
Though the Washington Commanders' defense has struggled to defend the run throughout the season, the Lions are not taking the task their offense faces lightly.
There's plenty of talent on Washington's defense, headlined by six-time All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner at linebacker. With talented cornerbacks and defensive linemen, the Commanders are capable of limiting the Lions' high-powered offense.
"What stands out when you turn on the tape (is) they all pursue, they all tackle, they rally around the ball carrier. They play balls to the wall every single snap," Johnson said. "And that's really sort of the first thing that you see. And so talent wise, they got guys all across the board. A lot's been said about the defensive tackles. I'd say their edge players are equally as disruptive here this year.
"I've got a lot of respect for what (defensive end Dante) Fowler has been putting on tape," Johnson continued. "The two linebackers are flying around, and they're very challenging to pick up in pass pro. And then on the back end, they’re competing. And today's third down day, you see a lot of man coverage coming up and challenging, much like what we saw from our defense in training camp."