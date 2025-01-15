Jared Goff: Lions Defense Must Make Jayden Daniels 'Uncomfortable'
The Detroit Lions have the unique test of facing a rookie quarterback in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.
On Saturday night, the Lions will take on Washington Commanders standout Jayden Daniels, who appears to be the runaway favorite for the Rookie of the Year award after a stellar first NFL campaign.
The Heisman Trophy winner in 2023 has acclimated nicely to the NFL level, as he appears undaunted in the face of pressure. Most recently, Daniels led an upset of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round.
With more than 3,500 passing yards and 891 yards on the ground and an array of weapons headlined by wide receiver Terry McLaurin, Daniels presents a major threat to the Lions' defense.
“He is dangerous. He’s dangerous, he poses a major threat. He does not play the position like a rookie quarterback," Dan Campbell said Monday. "He’s composed, he understands how to progress, he sees the field well, he can buy time with his legs, he’s a dangerous runner, he’s smart, you can tell he understands how to run that offense, what they’re asking him to do, and then he’s got weapons. He’s got weapons around him. I mean, his receiver’s pretty dang good, (Commanders WR Terry McLaurin) 17’s a hell of a player, he’s got a good back, he’s got more than one receiver, (Commanders TE Zach) Ertz at tight end, I mean, they’ve got weapons, O-line plays hard. But he’s a difference maker.”
Lions' quarterback Jared Goff can relate to Daniels as a high Draft pick, as Goff was picked first overall in 2016 while Daniels went second overall last year. While Goff was given time to acclimate as a rookie before taking over as the starter late in the year, Daniels has stepped right into the mix and started every game as a rookie.
Goff had high praise for the rookie quarterback Tuesday, praising the impact that Daniels has had in his first NFL season.
“Yeah, it’s extremely impressive, very impressive for anyone that young to do what he’s doing. It doesn’t look like he is a rookie, it doesn’t look like he feels like a rookie," Goff said. "It feels like he understands the moment and is comfortable in it and our job on defense is to try to make him uncomfortable. It’s been a challenge for a lot of teams this year, but I’m excited to see what they do.”
Daniels isn't the only threat that Washington has, as the Commanders also boast plenty of talent around him. Though the defense ranks 30th against the run, they have talented veterans capable of rising to the occasion.
Headlining that group is veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner. A six-time All-Pro selection, Wagner and Goff have had plenty of battles dating back to their time in Seattle and Los Angeles, respectively.
"Really good up front, really good at the second level, (LB) Bobby Wagner, (LB Frankie) Luvu we’ve played, he’s a hell of a player on the backend," Goff explained. "They’re good, they’re young, they’re feisty. I think the whole team is young and hungry and we’re aware of that and we have to come out and be ready to go.”
In the secondary, the Commanders are led by cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Rookie Mikey Sainristil has also had a solid campaign for Washington, and the group will make it challenging for the Lions' wide receivers.
“Yeah man they play hard. I watched the game Sunday and they were flying around. Whether it’s their D-line, their linebackers, their safeties, they play really hard," said Lions' wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. "Whatever it is they do on defense, whether they’re blitzing, dropping back in coverage, playing the run, playing the pass, we know they’re gonna bring their all. That’s a credit to them, and I think the coaches over there, starts with coach Quinn. I think he preaches that. You can tell those guys are hungry, they play hard, so it’s gonna be a good matchup.”