Aaron Glenn Is More Than Defensive Coach, Wants to Leave Impact
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is unquestionably in high demand for the available head coaching positions throughout the NFL.
Glenn spent time during the bye week interviewing for several of those positions. The fourth-year coordinator has generated interest throughout his time with the Lions, which has allowed him several opportunities to participate in the interview process.
On Wednesday, Glenn explained what he has learned throughout the years of going through the interviews and how he has developed in that area.
"I think you learn a number of things from each year that you go through them, and you try to improve on those each year," Glenn said. "But the one thing that I get out of all these interviews is, 'Man, I'm gonna be myself, and either you like it or you don't.' If you don't, all good. I keep telling you that I have a great job here. If you like it, and it's an opportunity that I think is best for me and my family, then I'll take a look at it. But had a really good time over the bye week looking at those. Now, we're all locked in, ready to go play this game against Washington."
Addressing New England
While Glenn was requested for an interview for each of the six available coaching vacancies, he reportedly declined the request from the New England Patriots. New England wasted little time hiring Mike Vrabel, who played for the organization, as its head coach.
Glenn did not outright confirm or deny whether he denied the request, but implied that he didn't feel the job was the best possible situation.
"I've never felt anything against that organization," Glenn explained when asked by Lions OnSI. "It just wasn't the best situation for me."
Understanding offense
Glenn has been a defensive coordinator for four years, which has lumped him in with the other candidates on that side of the ball. However, he made a statement about his overall knowledge and how that can be of interest to teams on Wednesday.
He claimed that if a team were to hire him, they would be getting more than just a defensive coach.
"Here's the one thing that I will say about myself. I'm a coach, I just happen to be on defense. I understand the offense just as well as a number of people," Glenn said. "So if you want to hire me, you're gonna hire a coach, you're not gonna hire a defensive coach. I'm gonna talk to the offense just as much as I'm gonna talk to the defense."
Glenn also explained his perspective on leadership, as a big part of being a good coach is having strong leadership. He's widely viewed as an excellent leader, and broke down the values that he believes in when it comes to taking command of a locker room.
"It's is really one word — influence. Everyone that I come in contact with, I want to influence them in some positive way," Glenn said. "I don't take that for granted when it comes to players, because that's my responsibility. It's almost the same as my children. I want to make sure that everybody I come in contact with, that when they leave A.G., that they have something positive to say.
"That's what I want to impart on every player I come across," Glenn continued. "Even the players that end up leaving here, I want to impart something positive into them so as they go about their way, that I've taught them something that can make them a better person and a better player."