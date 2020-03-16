AllLions
Rumor: List of Teams that Could Trade for CB Darius Slay

John Maakaron

As the free agency period begins, NFL teams are now able to negotiate with their own and other free agents across the league. 

One of the most coveted names is cornerback Byron Jones of the Dallas Cowboys. 

Make no mistake, at 27 years old and with a couple of solid years in the league already, someone is going to pay handsomely for Jones' services.

In all likelihood, he will receive more than the $15 million per year price tag that the NFL's top-paid corner -- the Dolphins' Xavien Howard -- currently earns ($15.05M/year).

Would Quinn and the Lions be interested in paying Jones that kind of money?

Even with Slay under contract in the past, it hasn't stopped Quinn from going after high-priced corners in free agency, such as Malcolm Butler and Richard Sherman. 

According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, "I'm told the #Dolphins, #Jets, #Raiders, #Eagles are among the clubs that have discussed interest in impending free agent CB Byron Jones, per source."

Adam Schefter weighed in and expressed if one of those teams named by Anderson does not land Jones, they could be in the market to trade for Lions cornerback Darius Slay.

Last season, multiple reports surfaced that the Philadelphia Eagles were working hard to acquire Slay at last year's trade deadline.

Slay finished the 2019 season in Detroit, but speculation continues regarding his future with the Lions organization. 

