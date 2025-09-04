Scottie Montgomery Is 'Invaluable' Coach for Lions
During an offseason that saw the Detroit Lions shuffle around their assistants after Aaron Glenn left for the New York Jets and Ben Johnson for the Chicago Bears, there were a few new faces in the coaches room.
In one instance, it was a familiar face heading to a new room. Running backs coach Scottie Montgomery headed over to the wide receivers room, retaining his role as assistant head coach.
Detroit head man Dan Campbell believes Montgomery is "an invaluable coach."
“He wears really a lot of different hats," Campbell said of Montgomery. "Not only the assistant head coach, but the receivers, the offense, screen game, the pass game, the splits, the formations, the tendencies. I mean, he wears a ton of hats.
"So, anytime you’ve got a guy who really is a damn good coach, knows how to communicate, has a good rapport with the guys, understands what we want offensively, knows what I want, and you give him more people to have that’s really your guys, you can’t help but get better. So, that room’s going only to get even better than it’s been, and those guys are really receptive to him and respect the hell out of him.”
While his job involves a lot of different parts, Montgomery is thankful for his unique role with the Lions, despite upping his “hat” count over eight-fold.
His role enables him to focus not only on his position group, but also the entire team.
“Coming in here, I probably had three hats. Now, I probably have like 25 hats,” Montgomery said. “A lot of them to cover up the hair that I’ve lost since learning some of the things that I’ve learned. It’s just a big picture. Like, you can get so involved when you’re in a room that you can’t see the building, right? What Dan is giving me the ability to do, since I got here, is to see the building not just from an offensive standpoint, but from a defensive standpoint and also an administrative standpoint.
"So that is one of the things I got to say thank you to him for giving me the opportunity, and not just giving me the title. There are two different things: there’s the title, and the opportunity that creates your ability to see it from the head coach’s position, and that’s what he's been able to do for me.”
The newest role for Montgomery is leading the receiver room.
While he knows quite a bit about receivers, seeing them across the practice facility for the last few seasons, the coach has a newfound respect and appreciation for the hard work that the receivers put in.
“You can be close to someone, but until you’re in the room with them, all of us that have brothers that have lived in a room with where you got two brothers in the room or you got a brother in this room and a brother in that room, you can be tight, but when you live together. It’s one of the reasons my little boys stay in the same room right now, all they have is each other,” Montgomery expressed. “So, we’re in the same room, and now we know that they’re depending on me, I’m depending on them. So, the level of accountability is there."
Montgomery has also been impressed by the attention to detail from the receiving group.
"What I didn’t understand about these guys is just how truly special they were, as it comes to detail and hard work," the first-year receivers coach admitted. "That’s driven by St. (Amon-Ra St. Brown), that is driven by Kalif (Raymond), that’s driven by Waymo (Jameson Williams). That’s something that even I didn’t know about them. I felt like the backs were as good as they can possibly be, and now you realize why our building is the way that it is. We got guys all over the building, the O-line, our linebackers, our secondary, our D-line, guys that are just so attentive to detail that they play hard, extremely hard.”