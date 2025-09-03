Amon-Ra St. Brown: I Can See Why Jerry Jones Traded Star Defender
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown woke up from a nap to the news that outside linebacker Micah Parsons was traded from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers.
The standout wide receiver received messages from an old college teammate, his brother and from the group chat that has several of his teammates included.
While the NFL world has chastised Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, the former fourth-round draft pick could see why the deal could benefit the NFC East squad.
"I feel like there is stuff to it that we don't know," St. Brown said on the latest edition of his podcast. "The people that are in the Cowboys organization. I feel like there is other things going on, as to why they maybe traded him. But, you get two first-round picks and you get Kenny Clark, who is a really good defensive tackle.
"I guess Jerry Jones wants to stop the run," St. Brown explained further. "They've had run issues the past few years. So, you get a guy that can help stop that run. You save some money in not having to pay Micah. You get two first-round picks, which is going to help you long-term wise. I can see why Jerry Jones did it. I don't think it was the dumbest move. I actually think it was not stupid at all. I think it was a win-win for both teams."
Kenny Clark departs Packers
Dan Campbell, speaking with 97.1 The Ticket, expressed one of his first thoughts was actually hearing that Clark was no longer on the Packers. Then, he realized it was due to Parsons being included in the deal.
Several of the Lions are relieved Clark is departing the division, as he was an interior defensive lineman that made rushing the football quite difficult.
"I got a group chat with Jahmyr (Gibbs), D-Mo (David Montgomery), Craig (Reynolds), a lot of the running backs. And they were like, 'F**k. They're like Micah is in Green Bay.' They made a good point," St. Brown explained. "Kenny's gone though, who was low-key a problem in that middle. Great player. Cowboys got a great player. You trade one, you get the other. You trade a crazy pass-rusher, who is just a freak.
"You got Kenny, who is one of the best defensive tackles in the game. So, you give and you take. The middle might be a little more juicer for us and the offense, but it just makes the edges even tougher."