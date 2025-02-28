Sean Payton Pokes Fun at Lions' Dan Campbell
The opportunity to have many of the National Football League head coaches and general managers converge to one city provides opportunities for more light-hearted discussions and entertaining content.
No question, the task at hand is to learn about the state of each NFL team and how coaches and front office personnel are viewing the college prospects ahead of the annual draft.
In a recent chat with several head coaches, NFL reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala sought to discover who they thought could record the most reps while bench-pressing 225 pounds.
The bench-press numbers are among the most reviewed figures, as it helps determine how strong a college prospect is.
Naturally, most coaches answered that Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell would be the NFL coach who would record the most reps.
Campbell played tight end in the league for 11 seasons, and is still among the most imposing figures in Indianapolis. He stands in at 6-foot-5, 265 pounds.
But, when Kinkhabwala offered another name, many were willing to entertain the notion.
The veteran reporter offered New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel as another candidate who could compete for the crown of strongest NFL coach.
Others polled offered Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans as another candidate in the mix for the crown.
"I got to go with DeMeco (Ryans) still," Sean Payton said, choosing Ryans over his former tight ends coach with the Saints. "I just saw him earlier today. I've been with Dan long enough to know there's an injury risk. I was in New York with him when we drafted him. I've been with him the whole time."