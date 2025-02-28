'He's One of Us': Dan Campbell Praises Kacy Rodgers
The Detroit Lions would like to achieve a level of consistency in regards to their pass rush and overall sack totals.
New defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers has a proven track record of being one of the top defensive line coaches in the National Football League.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw their defense rank in the top third of the league in sacks each season Rodgers was working with the defensive line.
"They're getting a heck of a coach. He understands football inside and out. He's like a brother to me. He understands the game very well," Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles told reporters at the combine. "Dan's been with us in Dallas and Miami, so they know each other already. So, he should be fine there. They're going to get a very smart coach, a very tough coach and a very disciplined coach."
Rodgers has familiarity with Lions coach Dan Campbell, as the veteran defensive coach worked with the Cowboys for two seasons (2003-2004) when the former NFL tight end was a player there. Also, Campbell and Rodgers were on the Miami Dolphins coaching staff for a period of time.
"I've seen him coach. I know what he's like. I know what the D-line is like with him coaching them. I've always thought really highly of him," Campbell said during his combine media session. "When I knew there was a chance to get him and he was going to be available, it just made sense. I think he's going to be great for our D-line."
Detroit's defensive line is led by Aidan Hutchinson and the team could target another pass rusher in the upcoming NFL draft.
Detroit's head man believes Rodgers is a culture fit, based on his work ethic and how he relates to players.
"I think Aidan Hutchinson and those guys are going to really like him and gravitate to him," Campbell said of Rodgers. "And he's one of us; he's about doing it the right way. Hard worker. Sees the game well, understands scheme really well. And then he knows the fundamentals and grinds on those guys."
The Lions recorded 37 sacks in 2024, which ranked 23rd in the league.