Seven Lions Studs In Blowout Win Over Jaguars
The Detroit Lions left no doubt about their standing as one of the NFL's best teams Sunday with a 52-6 shellacking of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Dan Campbell's team scored touchdowns on each of its first six drives, and added a field goal before kneel-downs ended the final possession.
With the win, the Lions move to 9-1 on the season, as winners of their last eight games. Detroit set records for margin of victory (46), total yards (644) and first downs (38) in the win.
Here are seven studs from Sunday's win over the Jaguars.
QB Jared Goff
Goff was dialed in from the first snap until his day ended early in the fourth quarter. The result was a 20-for-24 performance, in which he threw for a season-high 412 yards and four touchdowns.
The veteran passer was efficient on a series of quick strikes early in the game, particularly to Amon-Ra St. Brown. He also converted a fourth down with a quarterback sneak, and had his first touchdown pass come late in the first half on a 27-yard dart to St. Brown.
In the second half, he threw three touchdown passes, starting with a 64-yard strike to Jameson Williams. He would tack on scoring passes to Brock Wright and St. Brown, before giving way to backup Hendon Hooker for the final two series.
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
St. Brown had a career-best day, notching a new personal high in receiving yards and receptions with 161 yards on 11 catches. He brought in the score late in the first half, then another to end his day in the red zone.
The USC product was involved early and often throughout the beginning stages of the game, playing a big role on the team's scoring drives. He has now scored in eight consecutive games, which is the third-longest streak in NFL history since the AFL/NFL merger in 1970.
RB David Montgomery
Montgomery was the tone-setter for the Lions on Sunday, scoring the game's first touchdown on a drive that he dominated. It was one of two scores on the day, as he reached the 10-touchdown milestone for the second consecutive season.
Ultimately, Montgomery finished with 75 rushing yards on 15 carries, with two first-half scoring runs. He also hauled in three passes for 20 yards, giving him 95 all-purpose yards on the afternoon.
WR Jameson Williams
Williams also had a career-best showing on Sunday, hauling in four passes for 124 yards and a touchdown. His score came on the team's first drive in the second half, as he brought in a deep crosser and took it the rest of the way untouched for a 64-yard touchdown.
The Alabama product was also on the receiving end of a pitch from St. Brown, on a well-timed hook-and-ladder that went for a first down, and added a 22-yard reception later in the third quarter. With the performance, Williams crossed the 400-yard receiving plateau for the first time in his career.
S Kerby Joseph
Joseph brought in his seventh interception of the season, making him the NFL leader in the statistic. He hauled it in late in the third quarter on a deep pass intended for Luke Farrell. Through his first three NFL seasons, Joseph now has 15 career interceptions.
The Illinois product has established himself as one of the league's best ball-hawking safeties. He also notched an impressive open-field tackle early in the game to help force a Jaguars punt.
RB Jahmyr Gibbs
Gibbs complemented Montgomery's early start perfectly, as he took the reins on Detroit's second drive. He had a 23-yard run to put the Lions inside the 5-yard line, then punched in a score from a yard out.
Once again, the second-year back notched over five yards-per-carry with 69 yards on 11 carries. He also had a 54-yard catch on a short swing pass from Goff, helping set up a touchdown late in the first half.
LB Jack Campbell
The Lions lost Alex Anzalone for the next six-to-eight weeks with what is reported to be a broken forearm, so plenty of responsibility will fall on the shoulders of Campbell moving forward. He has been solid as of late, and had a team-high nine tackles Sunday.
One of his tackles came as a tackle for loss, and he split a sack with Za'Darius Smith in the fourth quarter. The second-year linebacker has come into his own as a leader on the defense, and has notched at least seven tackles in every game this season.