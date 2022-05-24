Should Detroit Lions Retire Calvin Johnson's Jersey Number?

Should Calvin Johnson's No. 81 jersey be retired by the Detroit Lions?

Even though Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson and the Detroit Lions are in a better place, their relationship still has not been fully mended.

The organization asked for a portion of Johnson's signing bonus to be returned, causing the talented wideout to harbor negative feelings towards the organization.

In numerous interviews, Johnson has stated that the relationship cannot be fully repaired until the money that was taken back is returned to him in full.

If the Lions and the star receiver repair their relationship, a possible tribute could involve retiring his No. 81 jersey, something NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" expressed should occur.

"Just what Calvin Johnson means to Detroit, right. You think of Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson as the greatest Lions of all-time," former defensive back D'Angelo Hall explained. "He was a freak of nature. Way before his time. He changed the game. He was a tight end who was fast enough to play receiver and could move like a receiver. Just one of the hardest dudes that I had to cover."

In the latest edition of his podcast, Richard Sherman expressed that Johnson was his toughest opponent to match up against.

“Your hands are beyond full the entire game when dealing with him because not only can he give you a long day and score points and do all that, but it’s might likely going to be an embarrassing play that’s going to live on the internet forever."

