Lions Flagship Radio Discusses Interesting Trade with Los Angeles Rams

Will the Los Angeles Rams look to an old friend to replace the injured Cam Akers?

The Los Angeles Rams are currently in search of a new running back.

Unfortunately for quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Rams' offense, running back Cam Akers will miss the 2021 NFL season with a torn Achilles.

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes and his former boss, Rams general manager Les Snead, have already successfully completed a couple of transactions this offseason.

The Rams and Lions pulled off one of the blockbuster trades of the offseason when Stafford was traded to the Rams for quarterback Jared Goff, two first round draft picks, along with a third round pick.

Detroit also traded a 2023 seventh round pick to Los Angeles in exchange for defensive lineman Michael Brockers.

Should the two organizations consider one more prior to the start of training camp?

On Tuesdays edition of "Karsch and Anderson" on 97.1 FM, an interesting trade discussion occurred: How should the Lions address if Snead called looking for Akers replacement?

The Lions signed running back Jamaal Williams to backup D'Andre Swift in Motown.

In fact, Williams was one of the rare Lions free agents who was able to secure a multi-year contract, as many are playing in Detroit on one-year deals.

If Snead offered a second or third-round selection, should Detroit part ways with Williams?

There are reasonable arguments to be made on both sides.

If Williams aids the Rams' offense significantly, Detroit could be harming their own draft position, as the Lions possess the Rams 2022 first round pick.

But, Williams has been mostly utilized in a backup role throughout the duration of his four-year NFL career, so his impact may not be as significant as many would assume.

Detroit also is desperately in search of a solid run game and reliable threats in the passing game out of the backfield. Williams and Swift are expected to contribute right away in Anthony Lynn's offense. Taking that out of the equation would make it increasingly difficult to rely on a rookie in Jermar Jefferson to backup Swift.

For those dismissing anything that occurs in 2021 for the Lions, securing additional draft capital could aid in the Lions rebuild if Holmes and Co. turn out to be effective evaluators of college draft prospects.

In the end, it is not likely Williams will be shipped off that quickly, but a reasonable offer should be entertained seriously if Snead wants to be aggressive in turning around the Rams fortune after some sudden and unexpected bad news.

