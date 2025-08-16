Six Players Who Must Step Up For Lions Against Dolphins
If the 2024 season is any indication, the Detroit Lions will need to have reliable depth available over the course of the regular season.
Last year, the Lions dealt with numerous injuries to key players, which forced them to rely on a series of newcomers and players that began the year down the depth chart en route to their second-straight NFC North title.
Now, injuries have begun to show themselves once again throughout the Lions' training camp. There are seven players currently on injured reserve, along with Levi Onwuzurike being on the Physically Unable to Perform list after a season-ending ACL injury.
Additionally, there are players on the roster who could wind up contributing in the event of an injury who need to show more over the course of the preseason. Detroit will have two more opportunities in the preseason, starting with Saturday against the Miami Dolphins.
Here are six players who must step up in the Lions' third preseason game against the Miami Dolphins.
QB Hendon Hooker
Through two preseason games, the Lions' 2023 third-round pick has been outperformed by the veteran Kyle Allen. Hooker has not led a scoring drive in his opportunities, with Allen piloting each of the team's four in the first half of the preseason.
Hooker is facing a pivotal stretch as he looks to win the backup job behind Jared Goff. He'll need to make a clear case to beat out Allen. Granted, Allen has not been perfect as he threw two interceptions in the Hall of Fame Game. However, he's been the better of two options based on Campbell's desired criteria for the position.
Because of this, all eyes will be on the Tennessee product when he gets his shot in Saturday's game.
OT Jamarco Jones
Jones is looking to stake his claim at a roster spot, and the injury that sidelined him for several practices and last week's preseason game puts him at somewhat of a disadvantage.
However, with recent injuries to Colby Sorsdal and Justin Herron, Jones' experience playing the tackle position could wind up being valuable. Giovanni Manu has been up-and-down in camp, and his status may be in question following his absence in Thursday's practice.
Regardless of whether Manu plays, Jones should get plenty of opportunities in Saturday's game. There's value in his presence, but he needs to show consistency in order to make his best case to break camp with the team.
TE Shane Zylstra
Sam LaPorta is dealing with an injury, so Saturday's game and beyond will be a big stretch for the veteran. Zylstra has game experience and was a contributor for the Lions last season after winning the third tight end job midseason over Parker Hesse.
However, he has some strong competition for the spot as undrafted free agent Zach Horton also has an intriguing case.
The Lions have plenty of two-tight end sets in their playbook, so Zylstra will likely get some first-team looks in the coming practices. If he sets a strong tone in Saturday's game, he could establish a lead in the position battle.
WR Jackson Meeks
Meeks had some big moments for the Lions' offense in their preseason showdown with Atlanta, including their longest play from scrimmage in the exhibition slate with a 68-yard catch. He has good size, and has shown good hands throughout training camp and the preseason.
The Syracuse product will have another chance to prove his ability against the Dolphins, and he could have another big workload. There will be chances for him to show the coaching staff that he belongs on the roster, but with Isaac TeSlaa and Dominic Lovett being drafted in this year's class, he'll need a strong showing to prove to the staff that he's worthy of keeping around.
S Ian Kennelly
Injuries to Dan Jackson and Morice Norris have created a pathway to playing time for Kennelly, and the Grand Valley State product has impressed throughout training camp. He had an interception in joint practices, and has had some big hits in the preseason games.
Kennelly is an intriguing athlete, which is what caught the coaching staff's eye initially. The Lions have used Rock Ya-Sin at the safety spot in recent weeks, but the roster depth would benefit from having another true safeties to allow Ya-Sin and Avonte Maddox to also help at their natural position of cornerback.
As a result, Kennelly has the chance to stake his claim at a spot on the roster over the next two weeks. Being reliable in his assignments as well as playing well on special teams could go a long way toward doing so.
CB Tyson Russell
Russell has impressed since being signed prior to the start of training camp. An undrafted free agent in this year's class, Russell has worked his way into some second-team reps and has done good things in his opportunities.
With injuries to Ennis Rakestraw and DiCaprio Bootle, Russell could get some extended run for the remainder of the preseason. This would give the Lions a solid look at what they have in the talented cornerback who is hoping to earn a spot on the final 53-man roster.