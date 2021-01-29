6 Players Lions Should Watch in 2021 Senior Bowl

Detroit should pay attention to these draft prospects this week during the Senior Bowl.

In most offseasons for Detroit Lions fans, the Senior Bowl is a huge event for evaluating NFL prospects.

This year, it’s been a little different.

For the most part, the Lions have had a complete overhaul of their coaching staff and front office. The main storylines have all been focused on the new hires and the potential trade of longtime quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Naturally, the Senior Bowl has taken a back seat to everything going on in Detroit. That’s not to say the All-Star Game and the practice week aren’t vitally important for the upcoming NFL Draft.

In an odd year like this due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it gives a great opportunity to get a look at 130-or-so seniors.

Here are six draft prospects the Lions should be paying close attention to this weekend.

1.) Quarterback Mac Jones, Alabama

Jones may not be in that top-tier of this vaunted quarterback class, but his stats while at Alabama all rival former quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s gaudy numbers.

However, stats can lie. It’s well known that Tagovailoa went fifth overall in last year’s draft, while Jones may be an early day-two selection.

If the Lions were to pass on a franchise quarterback in the top of the first round, Jones could be in play for the Lions.

During Senior Bowl practices this week, Jones has been widely considered one of the most consistent signal-callers. In saying this, Jones will not wow anybody with his arm strength. The big question will be if he was just a product of his environment while at Alabama.

The Senior Bowl will give him ample opportunity to show what he can do with a little more of a level playing field.

His status on game day may be a bit up in the air due to an ankle injury.

© Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

2.) EDGE Carlos Basham Jr., Wake Forest

From the looks of it, the Lions will likely transition to more of a 4-3 or 4-2-5 base defense under new defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Basham is another player who is trending towards a late first-rounder or day two selection.

At 6-foot-4, 281-pounds, he is on the bigger side of the defensive end scale. Yet, he can move like someone a lot smaller.

However, he also plays the run like someone much smaller as well.

As a prototypical 4-3 end, Basham would be a major boost to the Lions anemic pass rush. Even with his size, he almost exclusively lined up on the outside of the tackle his last two years at Wake Forest.

3.) Linebacker Jabril Cox, LSU

Cox is more in the mold of today’s NFL linebackers.

Make no mistake, despite having some length, the former North Dakota State transfer would be a horrible fit in the old Lions defense.

Those Matt Patricia gap-stuffers are a thing of the past, fortunately.

The 6-foot-3, 233-pounder showed some great pass coverage ability on film, and his week at the Senior Bowl wasn’t much different.

The true test will come when he is in live game action stopping the run. Given his ability in coverage -- which is a major need for the Lions -- they likely could overlook some of his flaws against the run.

4.) Safety Richie Grant, UCF

The Lions have a pair of former third-round safeties under contract for the 2021 season -- Will Harris and Tracy Walker.

Harris has shown very little promise two years into his career and Walker has at least has shown some flashes.

Yes, there may be other more pressing positions of need, but Grant stood out for most of the week and made himself some money.

On one-on-one coverage drills, where safeties typically struggle, Grant held his own. He got his hands on plenty of passes.

Grant is not a big safety. He stands at 6'0, 200-pounds, and plays physical while possessing great anticipation.

His testing numbers will be critical throughout this process. In looking at new general manager Brad Holmes' draft history while with the Los Angeles Rams, he prioritizes instincts -- and Grant appears to have that.

© Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

5.) Wide receiver Kadarius Toney, Florida

With the top three Lions’ wideouts all being pending free agents, they have some real homework to do on this receiver class.

Fortunately, like seemingly every draft class nowadays, the receivers are a strong group.

Toney is small-statured, but explosive and can easily create separation -- something the Lions currently sorely lacking.

As more of a slot option, it may limit how high Toney gets drafted.

No matter the case, he has the looks of a true playmaker the Lions could definitely benefit from.

Detroit could target this position in the second round this year.

6.) Wide receiver D'Wayne Eskridge, Western Michigan

A local product, Eskridge possesses similar strengths as Toney.

Eskridge didn’t have the same draft hype as Toney, but definitely helped his cause the first two days of practice.

He showed some elite quickness that seems like it could translate well at the next level.

When it’s all said and done, Eskridge may also be a day-two pick.

The Lions certainly have a need at wide receiver and there will be plenty of options via the draft to find talent.