Stafford, McVay Enjoyed Meal in Mexico After Deal Completed

Matthew Stafford and his new head coach Sean McVay are already getting to know each other.

There is no better way to celebrate a new working relationship than spending some quality time in Mexico.

After the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions came to terms on a trade, Matthew Stafford and Rams head coach Sean McVay got to know each other quickly.

Stafford and McVay reportedly enjoyed a meal together in Los Cabos, Mexico with Stafford's wife Kelly and McVay's fiance Veronika.

According to the MMQB's Albert Breer, "Once the deal was agreed to, some 1,100 miles south of L.A., McVay and Stafford were sitting down for dinner to celebrate a fresh start of their own. The coach and his new quarterback happened to be among a number of NFL people in Cabo last week -- Saints coach Sean Payton and QB Drew Brees, Rams LT Andrew Whitworth and others were nearby, too, over the last few days."

Kelly Stafford is responsible for the duo connecting so quickly.

McVay is friends with Kelly's brother Chad Hall, who is currently the Buffalo Bills wide receivers coach.

The Stafford's and McVay's have been cordial and friendly in recent years, and the couples kicked off their new working relationship in style.

After initially digesting Breer's report that in the days leading up to the trade, Stafford and McVay had run into each other and talked in Mexico, some online are questioning whether or not this constitutes tampering.

It will be worth watching to see if other NFL clubs look into the actions of Stafford and McVay prior to the trade being completed.

Why McVay wanted Stafford to be his quarterback

McVay was highly instrumental in ensuring Stafford became the Rams next quarterback.

"Along those lines, McVay was the one who called Rams owner Stan Kroenke on Saturday to sign off on the team going the extra mile to get it done, spurred by some extra tape work he and Snead did," Breer wrote.

McVay was highly impressed with how quickly Stafford processes information, his movement in the pocket, play urgency and his fearlessness became quite appealing after reviewing film of Detroit's franchise passer.

Those traits and more pushed general manger Les Snead to work towards negotiating a trade proposal Detroit would accept on Saturday.

Check out Breer's full column for details on the Lions-Rams trade, and for plenty of insights on Super Bowl week.