'Surgery Needed': Rakestraw Causes Stir Online With Update
Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw returned to action in Week 4 after missing the previous two games with a hamstring injury.
He caused a stir amongst fans online when he posted, "Surgery needed" to social media on Friday. Given his injury history in the young season, fans were concerned about his status moving forward. However, he later clarified that he meant that he simply needed a haircut.
The Lions' second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft has played in two games and originally suffered his hamstring injury during pregame warmups ahead of the team's Week 2 meeting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Through his first two appearances, he has played predominantly on special teams while getting reps in spot duty. Against both the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 and the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4, Rakestraw has made limited appearances when a cornerback has gone down with injury.
Rakestraw came to Detroit after being a standout at Missouri, where he was viewed amongst the top cornerbacks in the 2024 Draft class. The Lions added him with the No. 61 overall pick after he fell into the second round.
Detroit has Kindle Vildor and Khalil Dorsey on roster as depth behind starters Amik Robertson, Terrion Arnold and Carlton Davis. Undrafted rookie Morice Norris is also an option currently on the team's practice squad.
The Lions were forced to place two players on injured reserve ahead of their Week 4 win, as defensive end Marcus Davenport and linebacker Derrick Barnes suffered significant injuries in the win over Arizona.