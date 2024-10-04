Jameson Williams Called His Shot, Predicted Touchdown
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is fully comfortable with the support he has received from coaches, teammates and the support staff at the team's Allen Park practice facility.
The byproduct has been his growth into an explosive receiver who has the potential to break free from opposing defenders on any given play.
Against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football, there was increased hope the offense could execute at a high level due to the sheer number of injuries Mike Macdonald's squad faced heading into Week 4.
Williams had two catches for 80 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown that electrified Ford Field in the team's 42-29 victory over the Seahawks. He caught a crossing pattern and blew by the defense, high-stepping the final stretch to reach the end zone.
“It felt good. It was (Cover) zero, I kind of knew, as soon as I broke, that it was gonna be there," Williams said. "It was right there, and I just had to finish. Go, open up, get to the end zone.”
The former No. 12 overall pick was captured on film predicting he could score a touchdown.
'I'm about to crib this (expletive)," Williams said with Amon-Ra St. Brown in the vicinity.
As a result of the increased trust earned, Ben Johnson has installed many more plays in Detroit's offense that feature the speedy wideout as the primary target. Through four games, Williams is the only receiver in the NFL with three or more catches over 50 yards.
