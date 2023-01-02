The Detroit Lions offense got a much needed boost from it's rushing attack against the Chicago Bears.

D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams combined to rush for 222 yards on 33 carries. Moving the football on the ground aided the team secure a blowout victory, 41-10, at Ford Field for the home finale.

“I think that’s our success right there, is just having different weapons and just to have so many weapons on the field," Jamaal Williams said, when asked about the team having two running backs secure eight or more touchdowns for the first time ever. "It just makes the defense more cautious about what’s happening and makes it unpredictable about what we’re doing. I think today Swift went crazy. He just had a tremendous game. Proud of him because of the way he works, and he deserves all the chances he gets. I’m just grateful for the way he came out, played for the team, and to get the juice going, the goods going.”

Here are Pro Football Focus’ best and worst Lions player grades, based on the Week 17 matchup.

Top PFF-graded offensive players

RB D'Andre Swift -- 90.3

TE Brock Wright -- 89.3

RB Jamaal Williams -- 84.3

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown -- 83.6

QB Jard Goff -- 80.9

Worst PFF-graded offensive players

LT Matt Nelson -- 60.0

QB Nate Sudfeld -- 59.2

LG Jonah Jackson -- 57.9

TE Shane Zylstra -- 50.3

FB Jason Cabinda -- 41.5

Top PFF-graded defensive players

DE Aidan Hutchinson -- 90.7

DE James Houston -- 85.1

SS Ifeatu Melifonwu -- 82.2

CB Amani Oruwariye -- 80.5

CB Will Harris -- 78.6

Worst PFF-graded defensive players