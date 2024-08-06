10 Takeaways From Lions-Giants Joint Practices
Two days of joint practices have come and gone between the Detroit Lions and New York Giants.
For the second straight year, Dan Campbell and Brian Daboll have led their teams through competitive team-on-team practices leading up to their preseason matchup, which is set for Thursday.
The result this year was a very competitive, often chippy battle between both squads.
Here are 10 takeaways from the Lions' two days of joint practices with the Giants.
Lions' new reputation
It was clear from the start that the Giants remembered their showing against the Lions in joint practices last year. Detroit is viewed as a Super Bowl contender heading into the 2024 season, which resonated with the Giants.
As a result, both teams were unwilling to give an inch when they began team reps. The Lions are wearing a target as last year's NFC runner-up, and the Giants were determined to show their mettle. This led to two very competitive, chippy joint practices.
Secondary still a work in progress
The biggest takeaway from Monday and Tuesday was that the Lions' secondary still has room for improvement. Rookie Terrion Arnold and Carlton Davis had their moments at cornerback, but rookie Malik Nabers had a field day and had only one incompletion on passes thrown in his direction.
Nabers appears to be on the fast track to a huge role in his first season, as the Lions struggled to defend him. Arnold did have a nice pass breakup in the end zone on a pass his way, but the two days were largely dominated by the LSU product.
On both days, the Giants' offense controlled 7-on-7 work as Jones diced up the Lions secondary. Nabers was a primary target, while Darius Slayton had a touchdown and Jalin Hyatt had a big gain.
Detroit doesn't appear to have the final version of its secondary locked in at this point, with Amik Robertson and Ifeatu Melifonwu among the players expected to play nickel in the event that Brian Branch moves to safety full time.
The injury to Emmanuel Moseley, who was getting first-team reps before suffering a torn pec, is a devastating blow to the unit.
Fights galore
Another main theme of the two days of practice in New Jersey was competition. However, this competition often boiled over into scrums and melees between the two teams. Detroit and New York engaged in several brawls, including two big ones headlined by Amon-Ra St. Brown and Kerby Joseph.
On Monday, St. Brown had the ball poked out of his hands by Dane Belton after the whistle and retaliated to set off a benches-clearing scrum. The following day, Joseph responded to a pop on the helmet from Nabers with several punches.
Despite Campbell expressing frustration with Monday's skirmishes, Tuesday's practice ended early after the tensions toppled over. The Lions also began sending players to the sideline, including Levi Onwuzurike and Morice Norris, after they got into shoving matches on the field.
Second-team sloppiness
The Lions' second-team offense struggled Tuesday with multiple penalties in team situations. In particular, the unit's offensive line had difficulties with the Giants' defense.
Detroit is viewed as having one of the NFL's best offensive lines, but the depth behind their starters will likely be a factor at some point in the season. It's also worth noting that Michael Niese took first-team reps when Kevin Zeitler exited practice on Monday.
Defensive line rebounds after tough first day
Monday was a struggle for the defensive line, as the Giants' offensive line had plenty of success moving them around. Tackles Andrew Thomas and Jermaine Eluemunor had good showings against the likes of Aidan Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport.
However, the Lions rebounded with a better showing on the second day. The first-team defense wreaked havoc on the Giants' first offensive position of 11-on-11, including drawing a penalty and Onwuzurike getting what would've been a sack.
Defensive tackle Alim McNeill had the best performance of any Lions' defensive lineman, as he was difficult to contain for the players lined up against him.
There was much more pressure on Jones in the second practice, and other players down the depth chart also popped at points. In particular, UDFA Nate Lynn had back-to-back big plays at one point.
Stalemate in the trenches
Both teams have plenty of stars on both sides of the ball. Thomas matched up with Davenport in 1-on-1's, while Hutchinson drew Eluemunor. For the Lions' offense, Taylor Decker matched up against Brian Burns and Penei Sewell squared off against Kayvon Thibodeaux.
Each side had their share of wins, with a slight edge likely going to the Giants. Decker did a nice job of shutting down a spin move attempt by Burns, while Sewell kept Thibodeaux out of the backfield.
In all, these matchups were highly beneficial for both sides. There was plenty of pedigree on both sides, leading to intense and tightly contested 1-on-1 reps.
Backup QB competition still undecided
The Lions do not appear to have a set depth chart behind Jared Goff at the quarterback position. Thursday's preseason game will be intriguing in that we will see both Nate Sudfeld and Hendon Hooker get plenty of reps with Goff expected to sit out.
Sudfeld took the second-team offense on Monday, while Hooker was in charge on Tuesday. Sudfeld had a pass picked off Monday, while Hooker missed a pre-snap check that drew the ire of Ben Johnson on Tuesday.
The real clarity in the backup job could come Thursday, when both players get their chance to run the offense.
Wide receivers separating themselves
As the Lions get deeper in training camp, the battle for the final receiver spots on the roster are starting to take shape. Kaden Davis has gone from rookie minicamp tryout player to first-team reps, while Daurice Fountain has flashed plenty of talent.
Meanwhile, Donovan Peoples-Jones remains unable to get into a rhythm and Antoine Green has been quiet. As these receivers begin to separate themselves, the Lions can continue forming an idea of who will compliment Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.
As for Williams, he had a strong day Monday that included a long touchdown against Cor'Dale Flott and another score in the red-zone drills.
Jefferson, Rakestraw remain on the rise
Two players who stood out after the first week of padded practices were Jermar Jefferson and Ennis Rakestraw. Both players continued their strong showings with two solid days against the Giants.
Rakestraw could be slotted for an increased role in the defense with Moseley's injury, as the Lions could experiment with him playing the slot corner position. He certainly has the necessary physicality to do so.
Jefferson, meanwhile, had a touchdown run Tuesday and continues to display improvement. A 2021 seventh-round pick, the Oregon State product is trying to crack the active roster for the first time since his rookie season.
Kick return pairings
The Lions' kickoff and kick return periods were cut short Tuesday as a result of the fights, but there was still a glimpse offered at how the Lions could line up when they begin play Thursday.
For starters, Kalif Raymond and Sione Vaki made up the Lions' top return tandem. Other players who got chances at returning kicks were Isaiah Williams, Jalon Calhoun, Jermar Jefferson, Tom Kennedy and Jahmyr Gibbs.