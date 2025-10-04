Tale of the Tape: Who Holds Edge in Lions-Bengals Matchup?
The Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals enter their Week 5 matchup on different trajectories.
Detroit has won three in a row and is riding high, while the Bengals have dropped two straight amidst the injury to their franchise quarterback.
As a result, there are big stakes in this game. Detroit has a matchup with Kansas City looming, while Cincinnati is looking to get back on track even with their quarterback being out until December.
Here is a breakdown of who holds the edge in matchups between the Lions and Bengals.
Lions offense vs. Bengals defense
The Lions’ offense has found its groove since the season-opening loss in Green Bay. It wasn’t always perfect execution against the Browns and their elite defense, but ultimately they made enough plays to win comfortably.
In Week 5, Detroit’s offense that ranks No. 1 in scoring will take on a Bengals group that ranks 30th in total defense and passing defense and 26th against the run. With as many playmakers as the Lions have, they could punish Cincinnati’s defense.
Trey Hendrickson is a game-changing pass-rusher, and for that reason the Lions’ offensive line will need to be ready for challenges. While they could establish the run comfortably, Hendrickson can derail a drive with a sack at any point.
The Lions have all the ingredients to dominate offensively on Sunday. The key will be to avoid self-inflicted mistakes, as these could turn the tide in Cincinnati’s favor.
Edge: Lions
Bengals offense vs. Lions defense
The injury to Joe Burrow, which will sideline him likely until December, is a massive blow for the Bengals’ offense. Typically high powered and led by talented wideouts Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, the group has scored just 13 points in two games since Burrow’s injury.
This will still be a tough assignment for the Lions’ defense, particularly their secondary which could be without Terrion Arnold. Additionally, D.J. Reed was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. Quarterback Jake Browning has had some solid showings in his career, and the Lions’ man coverage could be exposed by Chase and Higgins if Browning gets going early.
Detroit has been one of the best defenses against the run this year, ranking seventh in this category and allowing less than 100 yards per game. Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard’s goal should be to make the Bengals one-dimensional and capitalize on opportunities to create takeaways. If the Lions can do this and build an early lead, they’ll be in a good spot to win their fourth straight game.
Edge: Lions
Quarterbacks
Jared Goff still has his best work ahead of him this season, though he’s been mostly steady through the last three games. He was the perfect amount of poised in the team’s win at Baltimore, making several clutch throws.
Browning, meanwhile, has thrown for a total of 265 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in his two starts this year. With the team struggling offensively, many wonder if the Bengals may be in the market to make a change at quarterback if the lackluster performance continues.
The battle of the quarterbacks would shift heavily if Burrow was available, but his toe injury shakes up the Bengals’ forecast moving forward.
With the difficulties Cincinnati has defensively, Goff should be able to distribute the ball effectively. Meanwhile, Browning could struggle against a Lions’ pass-rush that ranks first in the league in sacks currently.
Edge: Lions
Special teams
After penalties marred their execution in the early weeks, the Lions had their best special teams day of the season against the Browns. Kalif Raymond returned a punt for a score, Jack Fox pinned all of his punts inside the 20 and Jake Bates tied a career-long with a 58-yard field goal.
Cincinnati has two solid specialists of their own in kicker Evan McPherson and punter Ryan Rehkow. McPherson has made some big kicks in his career, and is four-for-four on the young season with a long of 45. Rehkow leads the league in punts and punt yardage, with an average gross yardage of 52.7 per punt.
Charlie Jones is also capable of making big plays in the return game, averaging 14.8 yards per punt return. Both teams are sound in this area, with the Lions’ recent execution giving them the slight edge.
Edge: Lions
Coaching
The Lions have been lauded for Dan Campbell’s aggressive approach to coaching, as he has formulated the identity of his team. Zac Taylor, however, is on a seat that is growing increasingly hot with the team’s recent struggles.
Cincinnati has underwhelmed in recent seasons after a trip to the Super Bowl during the 2021 season. Injuries have played a big part in that, but Taylor has also drawn the ire of the fan base for some of the team’s struggles.
Campbell’s aggressive mentality gives the Lions an edge, and schematically the Lions hold the upper hand on both sides of the ball. The key matchup will be between Sheppard and Taylor and Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher. If the Bengals take advantage of the man-to-man coverage, it will force adjustments. If not, the Lions will be able to play their way and control the game.
Edge: Lions